Mastercard to support Vietnam F&B industry 

From January to April, the Flavors Vietnam 2022 will be launched in HCMC and Hanoi. This is the 3rd annual program hosted by Vietcetera and Mastercard that offers a variety of gastronomic activities.

The program aims to boost the local food and beverage industry as well as empower both industry professionals and consumers to explore the seamless payment experience offered by Mastercard.

The upcoming series of events is set to have participation from more than 500 businesses, as well as attendance of over 5.000 food lovers. To reach as many people as possible during a trying time for Vietnam’s hospitality industry, Flavors Vietnam will incorporate an interactive online component, where participants will be able to engage with specially designed digital content. This digital aspect of the program is expected to bring in an additional 15 million participants.

With Mastercard as the official title sponsor and payment partner during the weeks-long celebration, consumers can simply tap-and-go at their favorite participating F&B outlet — offering Vietnamese businesses and consumers a safe, contact-free way to pay and be paid.

Ms. Winnie Wong, Mastercard Country Manager for Vietnam, Cambodia and Laos shared, “Through Flavors Vietnam, Mastercard wants to bring people together for a celebration of tastes that will remind us of the meaningful moments that are important in life, and in doing so, create something priceless.”

The program features highlights such as Vietnam Food and Beverage Conferences and Vietnam Restaurant and Bar Awards Ceremony, Restaurant and Bar Week, and Rising Chefs Challenge will be held throughout the first quarter of 2022. During the course of Restaurant Week and Bar Week, Mastercard cardholders can enjoy a privilege exclusive of 15% discount at all participating restaurants.

Believing in the program’s vision and goals, key names in Vietnam’s F&B industry have pledged full support to Flavors Vietnam 2022. Major beverage sponsors, Diageo, will be the exclusive distributor of Johnnie Walker and Tanqueray and Lighthouse Group Indochina will exclusively distribute Peroni and Super Bock. Major food and beverage sponsors are Good Food to exclusively distribute Orasi, TableLands, Sunquick, Grand’Or and Farmers Union and Nestlé. (mother company of S.Pellegrino and Acqua Panna). Kamereo and Lacàph are the sponsors of the program.

