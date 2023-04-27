Massive drug bust: Foreign couple arrested with 15,000 pills at Vietnamese border

On April 27, the Border Guard Command of Thanh Hoa province reported that a Laotian couple was apprehended by border guards in the Keo Te village area of Nhi Son commune, Muong Lat border district at around 7:05 a.m.

The Special Defense Team Anti-Drugs and Crime, in collaboration with the Pu Nhi and Trung Ly border posts, caught the couple red-handed while illegally transporting 15,000 synthetic drug pills across the border into Vietnam.

The two suspects were identified as Thao Giong Cu Vang (born in 1982) and Nang May Giang Ho, also known as Nang Sung Di (born in 1991). They both hail from Kham Nang village in Nam Nga cluster, Vieng Xay district, Hua Phan province, Laos. During the arrest, border guards also seized a sharp knife from the couple.

The apprehended individuals are believed to be the leaders of a large-scale drug trafficking and transportation network that operates across the border from Laos to Vietnam.

They employ sophisticated tactics, including changing rules and operating areas, taking advantage of kinship and ethnic relationships, and using Mong people from both countries to lead the way, which has caused numerous difficulties for law enforcement.

Currently, the Border Guard Command of Thanh Hoa province is directing its units to complete the necessary processing of the case in accordance with the law.