Market Watch: Vietnam Stock Market Updates For November 20

The Vietnamese stock market experienced a significant decline in the VN-Index during the last session of the previous week, as selling pressure intensified from the resistance zone of MA50 at 1,135 points.

The VN-Index closed below the MA200 line at 1,115 points, returning to the declining market area, with the nearest support level at 1,080-1.085 points along the MA20 line.

Selling pressure surged suddenly in the afternoon session, causing the VN-Index to drop by 2.16%, and the trading volume on the HOSE exchange reached 1.26 billion shares (+82.7%). Despite efforts to rise in the high-price range during the morning session, buying power gradually weakened. Throughout the week, the VN-Index saw a slight decrease of 0.04% compared to the previous week.

All 30 stocks in the VN30 basket closed in the red, led by VCB, VIC, VHM, VPB, BID, HPG. Some low-capitalization stocks, especially in the Real Estate and Infrastructure sectors, still maintained positive performance. However, many other stocks in sectors such as Securities, Fertilizers, and Aquaculture witnessed strong selling pressure. Both VNMidcap and VNSmallcap decreased by 1.55% and 0.55%, respectively.

The HNX-Index decreased by 1.32%, with 106 red stocks on the HNX exchange, including CEO, HUT, L14, SHS, PVS, TNG. Foreign investors increased net selling, primarily in stocks such as VHM, STB, MWG, VCB, VPB, VRE, VIC.

Derivatives Trading Strategy:

1. Market Analysis:

– Contract F2312 showed a decreasing trend with significant fluctuations around the support level of 1,100 points.

– It is predicted that F2312 may retest this support level and continue the downward trend.

2. Trading Strategy:

– Sell when breaking the support at 1,100 points.

– Target Price (TP): 1,082 points.

– Stop Loss (SL) at 1,105 points.