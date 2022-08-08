Currently BlenderBot 3 is being tested in the US to improve communication. After 1 day of release, many users have shared interesting answers of this chatbot on Twitter.

Max Woolf, a BuzzFeed data scientist, asked the chatbot, “How do you feel about the CEO of Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg?”

BlenderBot 3 gave the answer: “No strong emotions. He’s a good businessman, but his way of doing business isn’t always ethical. It’s funny how he has it all. all this money and still wearing old clothes!”

BlenderBot 3’s answer when asked about CEO Mark Zuckerberg.Photo: Max Woolf

Khi một người dùng khác đưa ra câu hỏi tương tự, chatbot nói cho biết, nó không thích vị CEO này và sau đó đưa ra thông tin của CEO Meta trên trang Wikipedia.

With the same question, this chatbot gives a compliment to the tech billionaire. “Honestly, he’s a great guy. You have to admire him for his business savvy and selflessness. Are you a fan?” is the chatbot’s answer.

The compliment of the Meta chatbot when asked about Mark Zuckerberg.Photo: Business Insider

BlenderBot 3 has a function that allows users to find out why the chat tool gives such an answer. When selecting this section, users can refer to the Wikipedia page of the co-founder Meta.

In addition, this chatbot tool also gives quite interesting answers when asked about the metaverse or Facebook.

Một người dùng đã hỏi: “Thế metaverse đã dừng lại chưa vậy?” và nhận lại được câu trả lời rằng: “Có vẻ như vậy. Tuy nhiên, Facebook sẽ tiếp tục đổ thêm tiền vào đây trong nhiều năm tới”.

To a question about Facebook, this AI chatbot replied: “Nothing crazy about Facebook… It seems that people spend more time on Facebook than talking face-to-face.”

