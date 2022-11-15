Mark Zuckerberg admits he fires better employees than Elon Musk

In addition to admitting that he “fires people” better than Elon Musk, CEO Mark Zuckerberg can’t promise for sure whether Meta will fire more workers or not.

According to Business Insider (BI), CEO Mark Zuckerberg admitted at a meeting on November 11, 2022 that although the company fired up to 11,000 people, at least they weren’t as messy as Elon Musk did with Twitter.

It is not easy for companies to fire employees because they show the management skills of organizations when limiting the spread of negative emotions as well as the level of human resource management.

While Elon Musk fired 3,700 employees through a controversial email with unclear compensation policies, Elon Musk posted a handwritten letter explaining the reasons for the decision to fire as well as taking responsibility for himself.

On November 11, Meta held a meeting with all employees and senior leaders, and CEO Mark Zuckerberg himself admitted that the company, despite laying off workers, thought more clearly than Twitter. According to Mark, billionaire Elon Musk has just taken over Twitter and doesn’t have time to carefully plan for workforce cuts like Meta.

BI sources quoted CEO Mark as saying that a crisis can occur when leaders do not think carefully about how to fire people properly. Of course, Mark Zuckerberg also admitted that no matter how clever, it is not easy to have to lay off workers.

Will layoffs again?

In addition to admitting that Meta handles firing people better than Elon Musk, CEO Mark Zuckerberg also answered questions about the future of human resources of this social network. Accordingly, the Facebook founder cannot promise anything, although the company currently has no plans to lay off anymore in the coming weeks. The group has now laid off 13% of its staff, and a senior executive told BI that 54% of the people fired on 9/11 had a strong impact on the company’s business.

Currently, Meta is just one of several technology businesses that have had to lay off a large number of employees in the past few months. Earlier this year, Snap had to announce the layoffs of 20% of employees, while Lyft also had to lay off 700 employees.

Source: BI