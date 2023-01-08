Many young people work throughout Tet, earning nearly 70 million dong in just 10 days with these 3 ‘leisure’ jobs

Taking care of cats and dogs: Income 34-60 million VND

Chinese girl Xuan Thu started taking care of pets for Tet in 2019, when she couldn’t come home and a friend asked her to take care of cats for her. Xuan Thu posted on social networks asking if anyone had similar needs, of course, immediately 2 people contacted. Since she also owns cats, taking care of a few more shouldn’t be a problem.

New Year in the following years, Spring and Autumn began to receive “orders” from 1 month before Tet, the best business year can collect 10,000 yuan in less than 10 days (~ 34 million VND). The need to take care of pets on New Year’s Day has never cooled down because many people leave the city and return to their hometown for a long Tet holiday but cannot bring cats and dogs with them.

Xuan Thu will take cats home or go to the guest house to feed and play with them. These services all have their own fees. Dog care is more expensive because they need to be walked. In addition to cats and dogs, Xuan Thu also had contact with more strange pets such as weasels, rabbits, lizards, chameleons, parrots…

Currently, pet stores are all in the business of foster care, but many owners still have the need to hire someone to take care of their pets at home due to concerns that the small rooms at the store will make dogs and cats feel strange and more worried.

Tieu Tan, a 26-year-old man from Chengdu city (China) who also takes care of pets on New Year’s Day, can earn 18,000 yuan (more than 60 million dong) in just a dozen days before and after Tet. Unlike Spring and Autumn, this is also a part-time job he works all year round, a normal month can also earn up to 5,000 yuan (more than 17 million dong).

Tieu Tan, with experience in raising dogs, is trained by a company with special skills to take care of the most attentive 4-legged guests. The reason his Tet income is so high is thanks to the customer’s tips and the company’s rewards. On average, he receives about 28-30 orders every New Year’s day. The job is relatively simple: feeding cats and dogs, cleaning the toilet, walking the dog… Tieu Tan himself loves pets, so for him this is both a leisurely job and a good income.

Selling secondhand luxury goods: Income of nearly 70 million VND

Van Tu girl has been selling used luxury goods for 3 years. Catching up with the craze of used brands, Van Tu can earn 20,000 yuan (nearly 70 million dong) before Tet in a fairly simple way. In addition to selling at the store, Van Tu also sells online, livestreams closing orders on social networks.

According to this girl, many young people, especially those who work in big cities, will want to buy branded bags that still have a price that is suitable for their wallets to show off when going out for Tet or to reward themselves. Not only girls are interested in this item, many young men also follow Van Tu’s livestream to buy bags for girlfriends and mothers.

Luxury brands have all increased their prices in the past year, making many people’s desire to own a luxury brand remote. This has promoted the development of the secondhand luxury goods market, bringing great profits to business people.

Online nutritionist: Earning more than 34 million dong

Tommy is a man who specializes in sharing weight loss experiences and nutrition knowledge on Douyin social network. Many Tommy followers have the need to lose weight and take care of their health, so Tommy has opened a counseling service divided into regular membership, VIP and VVIP members.

The most “swordfish” Tommy’s time is before the Lunar New Year, when many people have the need to lose weight before returning home. After Tet, when the parties are over, people continue to ask Tommy for advice on how to lose weight.

Throughout Tet, Tommy also posted many videos on how to make a healthy New Year’s Eve meal to lose weight, and to do exercises during Tet for students. Tet is an extremely busy time for Tommy when creating content and monitoring the weight loss process of customers. Especially when weight loss depends on different physical conditions, it is not possible to plan for many students, but each person needs a separate and suitable regimen.

However, Tommy considers helping others to be confident and healthy more than happiness. He also commented that this job has a very free time, does not take too much effort, and the income is quite rich.

Students who register for rapid weight loss during the Tet holiday will pay 1298 yuan (4.4 million dong) for a course, nearly double that of students who sign up for the VVIP package. Before Tet, Tommy calculates that he can earn 10,000 yuan (34 million VND) and this number will increase because the demand after Tet will also increase equally strongly.

