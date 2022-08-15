Many Vietnamese businesses were honored as Asia’s Best Places to Work in 2022

On August 11, 2022 in Ho Chi Minh City, 120 businesses in Vietnam were excellently recognized by HR Asia Magazine – HR Asia as one of the best places to work in Asia in 2022.
Representatives of businesses won the HR Asia award – The best place to work in Asia 2022
This year, 46,270 employees from 622 enterprises in Vietnam participated in a survey to assess the level of employee engagement with the working environment. The Total Engagement Assessment Model (TEAM), Asia’s leading large-scale employee survey today, shows that businesses have been making strides in promoting diverse and inclusive corporate culture, creating equal opportunities for all employees at all levels.
Representative of Pfizer Vietnam at the Awards Ceremony
The results from the survey show that the policies most appreciated by employees in Vietnam include those that encourage and promote employees’ career development through cultivating and learning more skills and certifications. only complementary expertise for the job; ready to support colleagues when there are problems to be solved; and proactively arrange flexible work.
In addition, the survey results also show that the biggest problem that employees currently face is the lack of time to complete the assigned tasks. This is even more evident when employees have to work from home, which slows down productivity and work efficiency.
Representative of Home Credit Vietnam at the Award Ceremony
The year 2022 marks the 5-year journey of the HR Asia Award – Asia’s Best Place to Work in Vietnam. On the past journey, there have been 6 excellent businesses when they were enrolled in the list of businesses that have won this prestigious award for 5 consecutive years and were awarded the gold version of the “Harmonia” trophy for 2022. These enterprises include Deloitte Vietnam Co., Ltd., Ho Chi Minh City Development Commercial Joint Stock Bank. Ho Chi Minh City (HDBank), Olam Vietnam, Prudential Vietnam, Standard Chartered Bank (Vietnam), Wipro Consumer Care Vietnam Company Limited.
Representative of Deloitte Vietnam at the award ceremony
Mr. William Ng, Editor-in-Chief of HR Asia Magazine – HR Asia shared: “The pandemic has placed very special demands on business leaders. For some businesses, in the planning process. In short-term development planning, investing in employee engagement plays a very important role.As employee engagement levels are enhanced, employees will feel supported in their work and in return, they will contribute to the overall business, contributing to the growth of the business in the recovery phase.”
Kuehne+Nagel Vietnam representatives at the awards ceremony
List of companies that have achieved HR Asia – Best Place to Work in Asia 2022 in alphabetical order:
1. ADP Group
2. AEON Vietnam Co., Ltd
3. AIA Life Insurance Company Limited (Vietnam)
4. Amway Vietnam Co., Ltd.
5. An Binh Joint Stock Commercial Bank (ABBANK)
6. An Cuong Wood Joint Stock Company
7. An Du Payment Data and Communication Joint Stock Company
8. An Lap Phat Aluminum Investment Trading Production Co., Ltd
9. Asia Commercial Joint Stock Bank (ACB)
10. Avery Dennison Vietnam
11. Bamboo Capital Joint Stock Company
12. Bao Viet Life Corporation
13. Baxter Vietnam Healthcare
14. Binh Minh Plastic Joint Stock Company
15. BRG Group
16. British American Tobacco (Vietnam)
17. Cargill Vietnam Co., Ltd.
18. Cargo-partner Logistics (Vietnam) Co., Ltd.
19. Chailease International Leasing Company Limited
20. Chubb Vietnam Life Insurance Company
21. CIMB Bank Vietnam
22. Coach Vietnam Co., Ltd
23. Coca-Cola Vietnam Beverage Company Limited
24. Pet Joint Stock Company
25. Crystal Martin (Vietnam) Co., Ltd.
26. CT Group
27. Dat Xanh Real Estate Services Joint Stock Company
28. DatVietVAC Group Holdings
29. De Heus
30. Deloitte Vietnam Co., Ltd
31. Diageo Vietnam
32. DKSH Vietnam
33. Ecopark Group Joint Stock Company
34. Edelman Co., Ltd
35. FLG Vietnam Group
36. Frasers Property Vietnam
37. FrieslandCampina Vietnam Co., Ltd.
38. FWD Vietnam Life Insurance Company Limited
39. G-Group Technology Corporation
40. Gamuda Land Vietnam
41. GeoComply
42. GFT Technologies
43. Hanwha Life Vietnam
44. City Development Commercial Joint Stock Bank. Ho Chi Minh City (HDBank)
45. Home Credit Vietnam
46. Hung Thinh Group Joint Stock Company
47. Hung Thinh Land Joint Stock Company
48. IDS Medical Systems Vietnam Co., Ltd.
49. IGC Education Corporation
50. ILA
51. In Do Tran Shipping and Forwarding Joint Stock Company (ITL Group)
52. Keppel Land Vietnam
53. KN Holdings
54. KUEHNE+NAGEL . Co., Ltd
55. Landco . Joint Stock Company
56. Lazada Vietnam
57. Long Thanh Golf Trading and Investment Joint Stock Company
58. Luxoft Vietnam Co., Ltd
59. Maersk Vietnam Co., Ltd.
60. Manulife Vietnam
61. Medtronic Vietnam
62. Microsoft Vietnam Company
63. Vietnam Maritime Commercial Joint Stock Bank (MSB)
64. Nam A Bank
65. Nam Long Investment Joint Stock Company
66. NashTech
67. Newtecons Construction Investment Joint Stock Company
68. NovaGroup
69. Novartis Vietnam Company Limited
70. Nutifood
71. Olam Vietnam
72. OPSWAT
73. Orient Commercial Joint Stock Bank
74. PC1 Group Joint Stock Company
75. Pfizer Vietnam Co., Ltd
76. Piaggio Vietnam Co., Ltd
77. PPG Vietnam
78. Prudential Vietnam
79. Ricons . Construction Investment Joint Stock Company
80. Saigon – Hanoi Commercial Joint Stock Bank (SHB)
81. Saigon Thuong Tin Commercial Joint Stock Bank
82. Samsung Vina Electronics Co., Ltd
83. Vietnamese Sandoz
84. Schaeffler Vietnam Co., Ltd.
85. Schenker Vietnam Co., Ltd.
86. Schlumberger Vietnam Service Company Limited
87. Searefico . Joint Stock Company
88. Shell Vietnam Company Limited
89. Shinhan Bank Vietnam Ltd
90. Shinhan Vietnam Finance Company Limited
91. Shiseido Cosmetics Co., Ltd
92. SmartInvest Securities Joint Stock Company
93. SmartOSC . Joint Stock Company
94. Southeast Asia Commercial Joint Stock Bank – SeABank
95. Sparx* – a Virtuos Studio
96. Standard Chartered Bank (Vietnam)
97. Stavian Corporation
98. Sun Group
99. Swarovski Vietnam Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
100. Synopsys Vietnam
101. Tek Experts
102. Thanh Thanh Cong – Bien Hoa Joint Stock Company (TTC Sugar – SBT)
103. Tien Phong Commercial Joint Stock Bank (TPBank)
104. Timo . Digital Bank
105. TNG Holdings Vietnam Investment Joint Stock Company
106. Transcosmos Vietnam Co., Ltd.
107. TrueCommerce DiCentral Co., Ltd
108. Tyme Digital Co., Ltd (Tyme)
109. Unilever Vietnam
110. United International Pharma Co., Ltd
111. UPL Vietnam Co., Ltd.
112. Rong Viet Securities Joint Stock Company (VDSC)
113. VitaDairy Vietnam Dairy Joint Stock Company
114. Tin Viet Finance Joint Stock Company
115. Vietnam Technological and Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Techcombank)
116. Military Industry – Telecommunications Corporation
117. Vietnam – Singapore Industrial Park Joint Venture Company Limited
118. Westlake Compounds Vietnam Co., Ltd.
119. Wipro Consumer Care Vietnam Company Limited
120. Yi Da Vietnam Co., Ltd.