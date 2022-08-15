Many Vietnamese businesses were honored as Asia’s Best Places to Work in 2022

On August 11, 2022 in Ho Chi Minh City, 120 businesses in Vietnam were excellently recognized by HR Asia Magazine – HR Asia as one of the best places to work in Asia in 2022.

Representatives of businesses won the HR Asia award – The best place to work in Asia 2022

This year, 46,270 employees from 622 enterprises in Vietnam participated in a survey to assess the level of employee engagement with the working environment. The Total Engagement Assessment Model (TEAM), Asia’s leading large-scale employee survey today, shows that businesses have been making strides in promoting diverse and inclusive corporate culture, creating equal opportunities for all employees at all levels.

The results from the survey show that the policies most appreciated by employees in Vietnam include those that encourage and promote employees’ career development through cultivating and learning more skills and certifications. only complementary expertise for the job; ready to support colleagues when there are problems to be solved; and proactively arrange flexible work.

In addition, the survey results also show that the biggest problem that employees currently face is the lack of time to complete the assigned tasks. This is even more evident when employees have to work from home, which slows down productivity and work efficiency.

The year 2022 marks the 5-year journey of the HR Asia Award – Asia’s Best Place to Work in Vietnam. On the past journey, there have been 6 excellent businesses when they were enrolled in the list of businesses that have won this prestigious award for 5 consecutive years and were awarded the gold version of the “Harmonia” trophy for 2022. These enterprises include Deloitte Vietnam Co., Ltd., Ho Chi Minh City Development Commercial Joint Stock Bank. Ho Chi Minh City (HDBank), Olam Vietnam, Prudential Vietnam, Standard Chartered Bank (Vietnam), Wipro Consumer Care Vietnam Company Limited.

Mr. William Ng, Editor-in-Chief of HR Asia Magazine – HR Asia shared: “The pandemic has placed very special demands on business leaders. For some businesses, in the planning process. In short-term development planning, investing in employee engagement plays a very important role.As employee engagement levels are enhanced, employees will feel supported in their work and in return, they will contribute to the overall business, contributing to the growth of the business in the recovery phase.”

List of companies that have achieved HR Asia – Best Place to Work in Asia 2022 in alphabetical order:

1. ADP Group

2. AEON Vietnam Co., Ltd

3. AIA Life Insurance Company Limited (Vietnam)

4. Amway Vietnam Co., Ltd.

5. An Binh Joint Stock Commercial Bank (ABBANK)

6. An Cuong Wood Joint Stock Company

7. An Du Payment Data and Communication Joint Stock Company

8. An Lap Phat Aluminum Investment Trading Production Co., Ltd

9. Asia Commercial Joint Stock Bank (ACB)

10. Avery Dennison Vietnam

11. Bamboo Capital Joint Stock Company

12. Bao Viet Life Corporation

13. Baxter Vietnam Healthcare

14. Binh Minh Plastic Joint Stock Company

15. BRG Group

16. British American Tobacco (Vietnam)

17. Cargill Vietnam Co., Ltd.

18. Cargo-partner Logistics (Vietnam) Co., Ltd.

19. Chailease International Leasing Company Limited

20. Chubb Vietnam Life Insurance Company

21. CIMB Bank Vietnam

22. Coach Vietnam Co., Ltd

23. Coca-Cola Vietnam Beverage Company Limited

24. Pet Joint Stock Company

25. Crystal Martin (Vietnam) Co., Ltd.

26. CT Group

27. Dat Xanh Real Estate Services Joint Stock Company

28. DatVietVAC Group Holdings

29. De Heus

30. Deloitte Vietnam Co., Ltd

31. Diageo Vietnam

32. DKSH Vietnam

33. Ecopark Group Joint Stock Company

34. Edelman Co., Ltd

35. FLG Vietnam Group

36. Frasers Property Vietnam

37. FrieslandCampina Vietnam Co., Ltd.

38. FWD Vietnam Life Insurance Company Limited

39. G-Group Technology Corporation

40. Gamuda Land Vietnam

41. GeoComply

42. GFT Technologies

43. Hanwha Life Vietnam

44. City Development Commercial Joint Stock Bank. Ho Chi Minh City (HDBank)

45. Home Credit Vietnam

46. ​​Hung Thinh Group Joint Stock Company

47. Hung Thinh Land Joint Stock Company

48. IDS Medical Systems Vietnam Co., Ltd.

49. IGC Education Corporation

50. ILA

51. In Do Tran Shipping and Forwarding Joint Stock Company (ITL Group)

52. Keppel Land Vietnam

53. KN Holdings

54. KUEHNE+NAGEL . Co., Ltd

55. Landco . Joint Stock Company

56. Lazada Vietnam

57. Long Thanh Golf Trading and Investment Joint Stock Company

58. Luxoft Vietnam Co., Ltd

59. Maersk Vietnam Co., Ltd.

60. Manulife Vietnam

61. Medtronic Vietnam

62. Microsoft Vietnam Company

63. Vietnam Maritime Commercial Joint Stock Bank (MSB)

64. Nam A Bank

65. Nam Long Investment Joint Stock Company

66. NashTech

67. Newtecons Construction Investment Joint Stock Company

68. NovaGroup

69. Novartis Vietnam Company Limited

70. Nutifood

71. Olam Vietnam

72. OPSWAT

73. Orient Commercial Joint Stock Bank

74. PC1 Group Joint Stock Company

75. Pfizer Vietnam Co., Ltd

76. Piaggio Vietnam Co., Ltd

77. PPG Vietnam

78. Prudential Vietnam

79. Ricons . Construction Investment Joint Stock Company

80. Saigon – Hanoi Commercial Joint Stock Bank (SHB)

81. Saigon Thuong Tin Commercial Joint Stock Bank

82. Samsung Vina Electronics Co., Ltd

83. Vietnamese Sandoz

84. Schaeffler Vietnam Co., Ltd.

85. Schenker Vietnam Co., Ltd.

86. Schlumberger Vietnam Service Company Limited

87. Searefico . Joint Stock Company

88. Shell Vietnam Company Limited

89. Shinhan Bank Vietnam Ltd

90. Shinhan Vietnam Finance Company Limited

91. Shiseido Cosmetics Co., Ltd

92. SmartInvest Securities Joint Stock Company

93. SmartOSC . Joint Stock Company

94. Southeast Asia Commercial Joint Stock Bank – SeABank

95. Sparx* – a Virtuos Studio

96. Standard Chartered Bank (Vietnam)

97. Stavian Corporation

98. Sun Group

99. Swarovski Vietnam Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

100. Synopsys Vietnam

101. Tek Experts

102. Thanh Thanh Cong – Bien Hoa Joint Stock Company (TTC Sugar – SBT)

103. Tien Phong Commercial Joint Stock Bank (TPBank)

104. Timo . Digital Bank

105. TNG Holdings Vietnam Investment Joint Stock Company

106. Transcosmos Vietnam Co., Ltd.

107. TrueCommerce DiCentral Co., Ltd

108. Tyme Digital Co., Ltd (Tyme)

109. Unilever Vietnam

110. United International Pharma Co., Ltd

111. UPL Vietnam Co., Ltd.

112. Rong Viet Securities Joint Stock Company (VDSC)

113. VitaDairy Vietnam Dairy Joint Stock Company

114. Tin Viet Finance Joint Stock Company

115. Vietnam Technological and Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Techcombank)

116. Military Industry – Telecommunications Corporation

117. Vietnam – Singapore Industrial Park Joint Venture Company Limited

118. Westlake Compounds Vietnam Co., Ltd.

119. Wipro Consumer Care Vietnam Company Limited

120. Yi Da Vietnam Co., Ltd.

Source: thitruong.nld.com.vn