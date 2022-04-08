Many unique tourist activities attract visitors to Hanoi

From March 15, Hanoi city is ready for activities to welcome domestic and international tourists. Many unique and impressive new tourism products have been “activated” to attract visitors, especially towards the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31).

Night tour “Decoding Thang Long Imperial Citadel” is ready to welcome guests on the occasion of SEA Games 31.

Many new and featured products

As soon as tourism activities were allowed to fully open, the capital’s tourism immediately prospered in accordance with the motto “safely adapting, flexibly, effectively controlling the Covid-19 epidemic”. Starting with the series of events “Hanoi Tourism welcomes 2022 – Get on Hanoi” organized by the Hanoi Department of Tourism on March 25, the highlight is the product of the first Hot Air Balloon Festival held in Hanoi. Interior. The new tourism product immediately attracted thousands of people, creating a big mark for the new and impressive return of the Capital’s tourism industry.

In particular, the Vietnam International Tourism Fair – VITM Hanoi 2022 organized by the Vietnam Tourism Association, taking place from March 31 to April 3 in Hanoi, attracting more than 40,000 visitors, 20,000 visitors. Enterprises attend, become the festival of tourism people across the country. Many new tourism products, typical of Hanoi, were introduced. Typically, the Hanoi Travel Association introduces a set of products: Walking tour “French architecture in the heart of Hanoi”, bicycle tour exploring many new roads in the inner city and suburbs of Hanoi. Thang Long Heritage Conservation Center – Hanoi will reopen the night tour “Deciphering the Thang Long Imperial Citadel” in May, ready to welcome guests on the occasion of the 31st SEA Games.

In the suburbs of Hanoi, there are also many new products from April and May. The People’s Committee of Bat Trang commune (Gia Lam district) cooperated with Hanoitourist Travel Company to build a tour “Footprints of Bat Trang Ancient Village”. According to Chairman of the Hanoi Travel Association, Director of Hanoitourist Travel Company Phung Quang Thang, Bat Trang’s new tour will have many different experiences for guests to discover the ancient village culture through games, which will be launched in May. 5 to.

Meanwhile, the People’s Committee of Son Tay town is urgently embellishing the pavement to be ready to put the Son Tay pedestrian street into operation during the holidays of April 30 and May 1. Head of the Management Board of Duong Lam Ancient Village relic (the unit participating in the idea and development of pedestrian street space) Nguyen Dang Thao said that the walking street will be connected with many other spiritual tourist attractions in the area. Son Tay table, such as: Va Temple, Mia Pagoda… “We prepare some new experience tourism products for tourists when coming to Son Tay such as mobile home rental service so that guests can relax, camp at the walking street, the ancient citadel, and Dong Mo lake … “, Mr. Nguyen Dang Thao said.

The center of Vietnamese craft village elite – a tourist attraction of the tour “Footprints of Bat Trang Ancient Village”.

Hanoi – come to love

In addition to building many new tourism products with characteristics of the capital, coming here, Hanoi also organizes many events and activities to promote tourism and attract tourists, especially towards large groups of tourists. 31st SEA Games occasion.

Specifically, the Hanoi Department of Tourism will organize the 2022 Hanoi Tourism Gift Festival, scheduled to take place from April 29 to May 1 at the pedestrian street of Hoan Kiem Lake, the Monument of King Ly. Thai To, the octagonal house. At this festival, in addition to promoting and introducing Hanoi craft village products and unique gift products, people also experience many cultural activities. Meanwhile, the Hanoi Center for Investment, Trade and Tourism Promotion is preparing to organize the Hanoi Tourism Festival, with the theme “Hanoi – Come to love” from May 13 to 15. The festival is expected to have about 80 stalls, introducing Hanoi’s unique tourism products as well as attractive stimulus tours.

Referring to the plan to promote and stimulate tourism in the capital, Director of the Hanoi Department of Tourism Dang Huong Giang said that the Hanoi tourism industry is ready to recover and develop. “The upcoming events will focus on promoting to locals and tourists, especially international visitors, about a ‘Hanoi – Come to love’, a safe, friendly, hospitable and quality destination. and attractive. Therefore, Hanoi needs the cooperation of localities, organizations and tourism business units to have separate products, attracting tourists to stay longer. In addition, units need to add human resources to upgrade services, ready to receive a large number of guests,” said Ms. Dang Huong Giang.

Regarding solutions to help Hanoi quickly recover tourism, Director General of the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism) Nguyen Trung Khanh said that Hanoi needs to strengthen links with provinces and cities. to build sustainable regional products as well as create a two-way customer market. In addition, because the trends and habits of tourists have changed, Hanoi needs to promote the application of digital in the management and construction of products.

