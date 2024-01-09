Many Tet routes from Ho Chi Minh City are about to sold out

During the peak period of Tet in 2024, the total number of flights operated by Vietnamese airlines is expected to reach 33,800 flights, equivalent to approximately 7.2 million seats.

Many Tet routes departing from Ho Chi Minh City are about to “sold out”. Photo: T.L.

According to statistics from the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam, routes from Ho Chi Minh City to local airports have high booking rates in the days leading up to the Lunar New Year (from February 1 to February 9 in the Gregorian calendar, corresponding to the 22nd day of the 12th lunar month to the 30th day of the 12th lunar month).

Segments from Ho Chi Minh City to Hue, Pleiku, Tuy Hoa, Thanh Hoa, Quy Nhon, Chu Lai all have booking rates above 90%. Particularly, the Ho Chi Minh City – Van Don (Quang Ninh) route has sold out. Similarly, the Hanoi – Vinh route also has a booking rate of 99%.

For flights from local airports back to Ho Chi Minh City, routes with high booking rates fall in the days after the Lunar New Year (from February 13 to February 19 in the Gregorian calendar, corresponding to the 4th day of the 1st lunar month to the 10th day of the 1st lunar month).

Segments from Ca Mau, Nha Trang, Da Nang, Tuy Hoa, Thanh Hoa to Ho Chi Minh City currently have booking rates ranging from 81% to 94%.

For major routes like Ho Chi Minh City – Da Nang, Ho Chi Minh City – Hanoi, Hanoi – Da Nang, Hanoi – Ho Chi Minh City, the occupancy rates during the period from February 3 to February 15 (from the 24th day of the 12th lunar month to the 6th day of the 1st lunar month) are still not high, averaging from 30% to 40%.

During the peak period of Tet Giap Thin in 2024, the total number of flights operated by Vietnamese airlines is expected to reach approximately 33,800 flights, a 14% increase compared to the same period in Tet 2023 and a 21% increase compared to regular flight schedules.

Out of this, an estimated 24,200 domestic flights are planned, a 2% increase compared to Tet 2023 and a 27% increase compared to regular domestic flights. It is also expected that there will be 9,600 international flights during this period, a 60% increase compared to Tet 2023 and a 9% increase compared to regular international flights.

The mentioned flights will contribute to the supply of 7.2 million seats during the peak period of Tet Giap Thin in 2024. Among these, domestic flights will provide more than 5 million seats, and international flights are expected to reach 2.2 million seats.

According to calculations by the Civil Aviation Authority, the three routes with the largest seat supply are: Ho Chi Minh City – Hanoi with nearly 1.3 million seats (accounting for 25.2% of the total seats on all routes); the Ho Chi Minh City – Da Nang route with nearly 0.4 million seats (9% of the total seats); and the Ho Chi Minh City – Vinh route with nearly 0.3 million seats (accounting for 6% of the total seats).

@Znews