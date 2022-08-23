Many taxi companies prepare to reduce fares

Last weekend, the price of gasoline had the 5th consecutive decrease to more than 24,000 VND/liter, close to the price level at the end of last year and the beginning of this year. In that context, many taxi companies in Hanoi have submitted documents to the authorities to propose a plan to reduce the fare after it has been increased to match the price of gasoline in the past period.

In about 7-10 days, when the authorities complete the procedures for approving the fare declaration, some taxi companies will reduce the fare by about 6 – 12%. According to taxi companies, the continuous decrease in gasoline prices in recent years is a condition for airlines to reduce fares, making a positive contribution to stabilizing market prices.

Specifically, many taxi companies in Hanoi have sent reports to the Department of Transport and the Hanoi Tax Department, proposing to reduce the fare from 500 to 1,000 VND per km depending on the type of vehicle. Previously, the freight rate increased by about 1,000-1,500 VND at the time when gasoline increased by over 30,000 VND/liter.

According to representatives of taxi companies, the cost for each time of fare adjustment, including application procedures, logo peeling, lead removal, time meter inspection, yard rental, etc., is very expensive, falling in the range of approx. 400,000 – 500,000 VND for 1 car. Therefore, only when the price of gasoline increases or decreases sharply, will businesses consider adjusting the tariff.

