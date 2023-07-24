Many places in Vietnam have extremely high UV indexes

According to the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on July 24, the UV index of some cities is at a very high risk of harm such as Ha Long City (Quang Ninh) at 9.3; Hai Phong city at 9.6; Capital Hanoi at 9.4; Hue city (Thua Thien-Hue) at 9.6; Da Nang city at 9.7 and Hoi An city (Quang Nam) at 9.6; Nha Trang city (Khanh Hoa) at 8; Ho Chi Minh City at 8.5; Can Tho city at 8.8; Ca Mau city (Ca Mau) at 9.7.

The ultraviolet (UV) index in most regions in Vietnam is expected to remain at a very high risk of damage, reaching 10 in several locations, from July 25-27.

On July 25, Hai Phong, Da Nang, Can Tho, and Ca Mau are all at 10;

On July 26, Ha Long (Quang Ninh), Hai Phong, Hanoi, Hoi An (Quang Nam), Can Tho, and Ca Mau are all at 10.

The UV index scale is regulated: 2.5-5.4 is medium, 5.5-7.4 is high, and 7.5-10.4 is very high. UV radiation at very high levels can cause skin burns after 25 minutes of continuous direct exposure. An index of 10.5 or more is extremely high and exceedingly harmful, posing a risk of skin damage and eye burns if exposed to the sun for 15 minutes without protection.

To avoid the harmful effects of UV light and heat shock, people should avoid being outside around midday and do regular rehydration. Workers who work in the sun must be outfitted with sun protection equipment such as workwear, caps, hats, and glasses; apply sunscreen and drink plenty of water.

@vtv.vn