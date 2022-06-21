Many Japanese companies are suffering due to Internet Explorer retirement

Many businesses and government agencies in Japan still consider Internet Explorer as the default browser for internal and business activities.

Internet Explorer, the “king” of the browser for a while, has been officially retired by Microsoft since June 15. In fact, this plan was announced 6 years ago and did not surprise many people. However, this is not good news for businesses in Japan.

According to Nikkei, a survey conducted by IT service provider Kenya’s Net indicates that many organizations and companies in Japan still use Internet Explorer as their primary browser.

In the above survey, software development company Computer Engineering & Consulting (CEC) said that it is receiving a lot of requests for support from government agencies, financial institutions and businesses in the country.

This problem stems from the fact that many websites of government agencies and organizations in Japan are only compatible with Internet Explorer. Besides, some companies also use this browser for internal tasks such as employee management or timekeeping.

Not only that, but some stores also use Internet Explorer to process purchase orders. As reported by Kenya’s Net, government agencies and organizations in Japan have been slow to switch to other browsers. Previously, the Japan Information Technology Promotion Agency (IPA) asked users to switch to other browsers soon, but not many individuals complied.

According to Nikkei, many companies in Japan intentionally delay the browser switch. This is thought to cause a powerful disturbance for months across the country. Besides, the fact that customers are used to using Internet Explorer also causes many companies to delay switching browsers.

For some companies, the delay is also about dealing with internal issues such as costs or staffing. Currently, more than one-fifth of people surveyed said they have not taken measures to remedy this situation.

@ Zing News

