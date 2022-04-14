Many iPhones in Vietnam cannot be activated because of Apple server error

“Apple server crashed. Now, if you activate the iPhone, you will have an error,” said Mr. N. Truong, an iPhone dealer living in Thu Dau Mot, Binh Duong .

According to Mr. Nguyen Lac Huy, representative of retailer CellphoneS, the situation of not being able to activate iPhone took place on a large scale in the afternoon of March 14. This error appears when users activate Apple devices such as iPhone, iPad and occurs on all software versions.

Many iPhones at the same time cannot be activated. Photo: NT

According to Mr. Tram Minh Huy, a phone repair technician in Ho Chi Minh City, the cause of this problem is currently unknown. “If unfortunately encountering an error that cannot be activated, users can use 3uTool software to activate it manually,” Huy told Zing.

Specifically, after connecting to the computer, the user cannot use the Wi-Fi network or the LAN connection. “Have to broadcast 4G from another device or change the VPN address to Chicago, USA to activate iPhone at this time,” Mr. Huy shared.

Currently, except for users in Vietnam, the reporter has not recorded the error of not being able to activate Apple devices in other regions. Downdetector.com page also has no response about Apple server failure in the world.

Meanwhile, according to Mr. Nguyen Lac Huy, this may be an Apple server error. “At the time of the error, many of the machines sold in the store were also unable to activate. However, up to now, it has been able to activate normally,” added the retailer’s representative.

At the end of March, Apple’s series of applications also encountered an inaccessible error. A series of technology companies’ services experienced widespread problems when users could not access iMessage, iCloud, App Store, Apple Music … and many other applications at 0:00 on March 22 (Vietnam time).

The situation of users unable to activate iPhone and iPad like this afternoon also appeared in 2016. The problem took place for a few hours before being fixed.

Source: Zingnews.vn