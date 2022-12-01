Many highly-skilled workers choose to be shippers

Thanks to the explosion of technology and online shopping trends, freight industry is growing.

According to a new report published by the Institute of Labor and Social Sciences, the rate of highly qualified shippers in Vietnam is currently up to 36.6%. With high income, more and more people, even though they are trained from different professions, choose this as their main and long-term job.

Wanting to have money to continue studying and pay for expensive living in the capital, Khoa chose to be a technology shipper. As a student majoring in construction, it is really difficult to find a part-time job in the right industry before graduating with the faculty. No need for a license, just a driver’s license, this job has covered a lot of things for him.

“My faculty now do almost no outside work. Doing this is more comfortable, you can rest whenever you like. But on weekdays, the weather is good, but the sun and rain destroy your strength. If I had a good job, I wouldn’t choose this shipper job,” Le Van Khoa shared.

Khoa is ready to change jobs if given the opportunity because according to this guy, shipper is not a long-term job. However, with high income, many people, even after graduating from universities and colleges, are still willing to trade. Because thanks to the average amount of 300,000 – 400,000 VND/day, they can cover the necessary living expenses instead of a stable job with low salary.

Some people think that the office salary is definitely lower because if the starting salary is 6-7 million VND, shipper salary can be up to 10-12 million VND. Meanwhile, registering as a shipper is easy, with no qualifications or relationships required.

According to experts, choosing a high-paying career is a legitimate right of employees. However, at present, most shippers do not participate in social insurance, they have to face many risks and disadvantages in terms of benefits that workers need.

Mr. Le Dinh Quang – Deputy Head of Policy and Legal Department, Vietnam General Confederation of Labor – said: “Highly qualified workers do this job, which means they don’t use their trained expertise. In Vietnam, there are many gaps, as far as we can understand, almost all technology drivers have not been fully exercised as well as considered as contract workers, so they are not guaranteed social insurance, health insurance, unemployment…”.

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Tran Thanh Nam at the University of Education, Vietnam National University, Hanoi, said: “Many high-quality knowledge workers are now no longer immersed in the very fields of basic science in which they were trained. How can it be developed if we live in a knowledge-based economy where everyone is working as a service?”

Regarding the situation that many highly-skilled workers go to work as shippers, in the survey results, a remarkable detail is that up to 82.2% of workers consider this as their main job, 94.1% no or no plans to change jobs in the next 2-5 years.

@ Cafef