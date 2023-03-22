Many foreigners caught using drugs in a beach villa in Vietnam’s Da Nang city

Seven individuals, including two foreigners, were caught using drugs in a beach villa apartment in the Ngu Hanh Son district of Da Nang city.

On March 19th at around 3:30, the Drug Crime Investigation Police Team of Ngu Hanh Son District Police checked the B2-Ocean Villa apartment in Hoa Hai ward, Ngu Hanh Son and discovered a group of individuals engaging in drug use.

The police conducted a quick drug test on all seven individuals, including Kim Myeong Jun (39 years old), Kim Young Kwang (26 years old), Kwon Tae Kyung (33 years old), Guan Wen Qiang (27 years old), Nguyen Nhat Bao Tram (27 years old, residing in Quang Nam province), Do Thi Kim Thanh (27 years old), and Nguyen Anh Hong (24 years old, residing in Thanh Hoa province).

The test results showed that all seven individuals had consumed drugs.

The Ngu Hanh Son District Police has temporarily detained Kim Myeong Jun and Kim Young Kwang to further investigate and clarify the case of illegal drug use.

The authorities are handling the case in accordance with the law.