Many foreign tourists violate road traffic laws in Vietnam

In 2019, the Vietnamese Government issued Decree 100, which outlines the penalties for administrative violations related to road and rail traffic for foreigners living in Vietnam and international tourists visiting the country. Despite this, some foreign tourists continue to disregard the regulations and violate traffic laws.

Under Clause 1, Article 2 of Decree 100, foreigners living in Vietnam and international tourists who participate in road and rail traffic without a driver’s license, disobey traffic lights and signs, fail to wear helmets, carry three people on a motorbike, drive on the wrong side of the road, or cause traffic accidents will be subjected to penalties as per regulations. These penalties may include fines and confiscation of vehicles. It is important for all foreign tourists to adhere to traffic laws to ensure their safety and avoid any legal consequences.

@vtv.vn