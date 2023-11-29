Home » Many foreign tourists violate road traffic laws in Vietnam
Life

Many foreign tourists violate road traffic laws in Vietnam

Despite efforts to educate foreign tourists on road traffic laws, there still remains a significant number who do not comply and continue to violate them.

by Linh Vu

In 2019, the Vietnamese Government issued Decree 100, which outlines the penalties for administrative violations related to road and rail traffic for foreigners living in Vietnam and international tourists visiting the country. Despite this, some foreign tourists continue to disregard the regulations and violate traffic laws.

Under Clause 1, Article 2 of Decree 100, foreigners living in Vietnam and international tourists who participate in road and rail traffic without a driver’s license, disobey traffic lights and signs, fail to wear helmets, carry three people on a motorbike, drive on the wrong side of the road, or cause traffic accidents will be subjected to penalties as per regulations. These penalties may include fines and confiscation of vehicles. It is important for all foreign tourists to adhere to traffic laws to ensure their safety and avoid any legal consequences.

@vtv.vn

CONTRIBUTOR | Opinions expressed by contributors are their own. If you want to share your story, publish a press release or just want to ask something, contact Vietnam Insider via editor@vietnaminsider.vn. Follow us on Facebook | Twitter

You may also like

Foreign Tourists Swept Away by Floods While Exploring...

Surge in Foreign Tourists Planning Extended Holidays in...

Vietnam becomes a magnet for high-spending tourists from...

International visitors to Vietnam increased 12 times in...

Vietnam’s Tourism Industry Thrives: What Attracts Millions of...

Foreign tourists deported for law violations and things...