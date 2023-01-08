Many families drive their own cars to their hometown because of the shortage of plane tickets for Tet

Mr. Ngoc Thanh (living in District 8) said that for many days he “hunted” for flight tickets for the Quy Nhon – Ho Chi Minh City route on January 7 and 8, but none were available. Air tickets of these airlines have been “sold out” for a few weeks now, leaving him and the whole day in a “bad mood” because he just bought a ticket for the return leg before Tet, while he has not yet had an entry ticket after Tet.

“Business class tickets have also been sold out for a long time and if they have a very high price for the whole family of 4, while tickets still fall on January 9, 10 (ie Monday, Tuesday), it’s too late to get tickets now. I’m thinking about returning the return ticket, staying in Ho Chi Minh City to celebrate the New Year” – Mr. Thanh worried.

Others have to accept double-priced business class tickets to return to Ho Chi Minh City to work after Tet. Like the case of Mr. Nguyen Minh (living in Go Vap district) has just “bitten his teeth” to book a business class ticket of 5 million VND for the Chu Lai – Ho Chi Minh City route after all airlines no longer have economy class tickets.

The demand for air travel is so high during Tet that many Tet flights have been sold out for a long time

Observing on the online ticketing system of airlines on January 6, the reporter of Nguoi Lao Dong Newspaper noted a surprise. Airlines have increased flights for a number of routes, making the number of tickets more abundant than 1-2 weeks ago. As between Ho Chi Minh City to Hanoi, Da Nang, Vinh, air tickets are still available for different time frames, and ticket prices are not too high.

On the route from Da Nang to Ho Chi Minh City after Tet, Ms. Hoang Anh (who lives in District 3) expressed her surprise when about 2 weeks ago, she searched all agents and on the airline’s website system, she could not find airline tickets from Da Nang returned to Ho Chi Minh City on January 8.

“But this morning, I accidentally visited again and found that the tickets were still many, many time frames of the day and the price was also around 2.5-3 million VND/time including taxes and fees, not higher than when I bought it a few weeks ago. “- said Ms. Hoang Anh.

Some routes before Tet from Ho Chi Minh City to provinces like Nghe An still have seats, but passengers will have to fly up to 2 routes, the ticket price is also very high.

Along with the direct routes, the airline also offers connecting flights (one stop) to meet the needs of passengers. Like the Ho Chi Minh City – Da Nang route on December 26, the airfare of Vietjet, Vietnam Airlines or Bamboo Airways is from 2.3 million VND/way including a connecting stop in Da Lat; or Ho Chi Minh City – Vinh, passengers can buy connecting flight tickets to 2 stops, Da Lat, Hanoi with prices from 5 million VND…

Meanwhile, many others said that the price of air tickets this year increased sharply in the context of declining income, so they considered the option of returning home by personal car. Mr. Thanh Trung (living in Thu Duc City) and a group of friends from Nghe An said that he decided to drive a car from Ho Chi Minh City to his hometown.

“With a 7-seater car, a family of 5 runs for about 3 days, including time to stop and rest in the evening. The cost is more economical than going by plane, it is important to have a comfortable time and take advantage of it. The whole family went on a trip and discovered on the way back to their hometown,” Trung said.

The trend of driving a personal car to the countryside is also chosen by many families during Tet this year. A small survey of reporters showed that many families with hometowns in Nha Trang, Binh Dinh, Da Nang, Ha Tinh, Nghe An, Quang Ngai… are ready to drive home on this Tet holiday, instead of going by road are not.