Many canoes and jet skis in Vinh Hy Bay lack proper operating conditions

On the morning of September 19, Mr. Tran Quoc Nam, Chairman of the People’s Committee of Ninh Thuan Province, personally conducted an inspection and provided guidance for handling tourist vehicles that did not meet the requirements and were operating in the Vinh Hy Bay area within Vinh Hai commune, Ninh Hai District.

Mr. Tran Quoc Nam (left) directly inspected and directed the handling of unqualified tourism vehicles operating in the Vinh Hy Bay area.

According to the report from the People’s Committee of Ninh Hai District, in the Vinh Hy Bay area, there are 24 fishing boats that meet the required conditions for operation, 33 speedboats, of which 19 are not in compliance with the requirements for operation, and 31 jet skis that are not in compliance with the requirements for operation.

Many unqualified tourist vehicles are operating in the Vinh Hy Bay area

Furthermore, there are 5 floating seafood restaurants made of wooden rafts that have been modified to attach to composite rafts to serve tourists, including the “Vui Ve” raft owned by Tan Vinh Cuong Company, the rafts owned by Vinh Hy Discovery Company, the “Dung Nhan” raft owned by Mr. Hoang Quoc Dung, the “Ut Thanh” raft owned by Mr. Nguyen Hoang Chinh, and the “Madam Hoang” raft owned by Ms. Hoang Thi Dung.

H.Ninh Hai People’s Committee issued a decision to sanction administrative violations against floating restaurants using converted aquaculture wooden rafts

Since the beginning of April 2023, the People’s Committee of Ninh Hai District issued administrative fines for violations by these seafood restaurants floating on wooden rafts for aquaculture. However, the owners of these rafts have not yet complied with the fines. During the inspection, Mr. Tran Quoc Nam directly instructed relevant departments to review cases of violations in tourism activities to ensure the safety of tourists visiting Vinh Hy Bay. “The province’s policy is to create all conditions for businesses and residents to develop tourism in general and in Vinh Hy Bay in particular. However, residents and tourism businesses must strictly comply with legal regulations for the sustainable development of tourism in Ninh Thuan,” Mr. Nam stated. @Thanhnien.vn