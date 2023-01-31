Man arrested for stealing 4 kg of gold in Vietnam’s HCMC before the God of Wealth Day

A Vietnamese man in HCMC was arrested by local police on January 31 after stealing 108 taels (four kg) of gold from a local shop two days earlier, local media reported.

According to the report, Pham Van Nu, 37, was captured by the police and is being scrutinized for stealing.

On Sunday, the gold shop owner in District 12 of Vietnam’s HCMC reported that all the gold for selling on the God of Wealth Day, which worth VND4.5 billion ($192,000) had vanished.

CCTV showed that, there was a suspected man moved onto the shop for stealing the gold. The suspect wear a dark coat, dim pants, a facial covering and a sack on his back.

After two days, the a man named Pham Van Nu from Binh Duong province was founded and arrested by local police, he was the person in the CCTV.

In Vietnam, purchasing gold on God of Wealth Day is considered to bring favorable luck to businesses and families through out the new year.