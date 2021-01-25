Mambu names former Executive Director at TMRW as its new Vietnam General Manager

Mambu, the market-leading SaaS banking platform, has secured another high profile senior executive in the Asia Pacific region announcing the appointment of Pham Quang Minh as General Manager, Vietnam.

Mr Minh, an accomplished digital bank and fintech executive, was most recently Executive Director at TMRW, the Asian digital-only bank powered by UOB Group, and brings with him a wealth of knowledge of the digital banking sector.

“The financial services sector is at an exciting stage in Vietnam,” Myles Bertrand, Mambu’s Managing Director, APAC stated in a press release sent to Vietnam Insider. “While we have been servicing the region from our APAC head office in Singapore up until now, we felt the time was right to really grow our presence in the country. Minh has a very impressive background in digital banking consultancy, and has intimate knowledge of the Vietnamese industry and key players. His strengths in digital transformation, growth hacking and talent development are ideally suited to establishing our presence in Vietnam.”

Minh has more than 25 years’ experience in business management and technology consulting in financial services, and many years of international experience.

“I’m honoured to join the Mambu family and I look forward to building a highly effective local team here in Vietnam,” said Minh. “There is still a very high proportion of the Vietnamese population that is ‘unbanked’, and Mambu Vietnam is primed to help banks, non-banks and fintechs enhance financial inclusion for those members of the Vietnamese community that are currently excluded from financial services, as well as improve the digital banking experience for their current customers.”

According to a research by Vietnam Insider, Mambu is a leading cloud-native banking platform that operates in a Software-as-a-Service model, enables banks and financial institutions to build new banking and lending experiences in the cloud. Mambu’s most high profile customer in Vietnam is TNEX, the new digital bank launched by MSB in 2020.