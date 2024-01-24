Malaysian newspapers highlight Vietnam’s free tourist visa policy

The Malaysian newspaper News Straits Times reports that Vietnam has successfully attracted a large number of tourists by offering free tourist visas and expanding the eligibility for policy benefits.

The New Straits Times newspaper published the article. Photo: Hang Linh/TTXVN.

The article, published on January 22, under the title “Benefits of Free Tourist Visas,” highly praises Vietnam’s tourism visa policy.

By waiving tourist visa fees and broadening the scope of beneficiaries, Vietnam has attracted a greater number of tourists than expected, according to the article. It emphasizes that an increasing number of countries are opting to eliminate visa requirements for travelers to stimulate tourism demand.

For authorities, this is seen as a way to boost tourism, while for tourists, it translates to time and cost savings. The article highlights the attractions that have helped Vietnam welcome 12.6 million visitors from around the world in 2023, such as traditional pho, floating markets in the Mekong Delta region, the mountainous Sapa region, and the ancient capital of Hue.

The report underscores that to exceed expectations in 2023, Vietnam implemented a policy of waiving tourist visas and expanded the range of beneficiaries. Specifically, Vietnam simplified entry procedures through online systems and extended the stay period to 90 days compared to the previous 30 days.

In addition, Vietnam waived visa requirements for entry from 13 countries and extended the stay period from 15 to 45 days, including for Germany, South Korea, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and Spain. As a result, in the fourth quarter of 2023, the number of tourists from Spain increased by 90%, from Italy by 68%, from the UK by 48.6%, and from France by 52%.

The article argues that this policy has created more favorable conditions for tourists when choosing their next destination, constituting part of a long-term approach. In conclusion, the author emphasizes that waiving tourist visas is considered a policy aimed at stimulating the economic growth of each country.

For tourists, this policy serves as an incentive, motivating them to explore and plan for a future vacation.

