Macbook in Vietnam market has better price than in US

It is forecasted that Macbook products will continue to decrease in price in the near future because current consumption is too slow.

The MacBook Air M1 is being heavily discounted by Apple retail systems. According to some stores, the prices in the domestic market are cheaper than in the US and some other markets.

For example, at the FPT Shop system, the 256 GB version of Macbook Air M1 costs 22.9 million VND, while Di Dong Viet system is 21.8 million VND, ShopDunk costs only 20.9 million VND. While the listed price of this version is about 29 million VND. And the 512 GB version at Minh Tuan Mobile system is 34.5 million VND, down 11 million VND.

With the above price is cheaper than the US market to 4 million. The reason that the price is cheaper than many countries in the world is that domestic market is discharging goods, while consumption is slow. One reason for the excess supply of Macbook Air M1 is that iPhone 14 distributors offer conditions for retailers who want to receive a larger number of iPhone 14 Pro, they must choose to collect a number of Macbook Airs M1 or M2. Accordingly, most retailers chose to import more Macbook Air M1 because at that time selling M1 was less loss than M2.

Ho Tac Thanh, 24H Store system manager, said the price of Macbook Air M1 decreased because the Macbook Air M2 launched in March, now it has to reduce the price by about 3 million VND due to weak purchasing power. According to Mr. Thanh, the price of this item in the near future will likely decrease further, but not much.

While the market for this item decreased, the systems accepted to sell at a loss to release too much inventory.

