MacBook demand plummeted globally

Kuo stated that the decline in MacBook sales is partly due to decreased demand from remote workers, as well as a “weakened enthusiasm” from users for the mini-LED display and Apple’s Silicon chip in their devices. Specifically for the 15-inch MacBook Air model, sales this year may drop by over 20%.

Apple has no plans to release new products in Q4, allowing the company to “clear inventory and adjust product marketing strategies” for the following year.

Meanwhile, CEO Tim Cook made a surprise appearance in China at a gaming event in Chengdu. This move came after a Counterpoint Research report showed that iPhone 15 sales in the world’s second-largest economy had decreased by 4.5% compared to the iPhone 14.

As of now, the iPhone lineup has contributed $156.78 billion to Apple’s financials in the first three quarters of 2023, out of the company’s total net revenue of $293.79 billion during the same period. However, net revenue has decreased by 3.4% compared to the previous year.

During his visit to the mainland earlier this year in March, Cook described the relationship between Apple and China as “iconic.”

@Vietnamnet