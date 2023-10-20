MacBook demand plummeted globally

Top Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has reported that Apple’s MacBook shipments are expected to decrease by approximately 30% compared to the same period last year, down to 17 million units in 2023.
Demand for the new 15-inch MacBook Air has significantly dropped following the back-to-school shopping season, and it is predicted that Apple’s MacBook sales in Q4 will be lower than in previous years.
The last three months of the year are typically significant for iPhone manufacturers as consumers boost their device purchases as part of holiday activities.
Apple’s new MacBook Air 15 sales are forecast to decrease by more than 20% this year.
Kuo stated that the decline in MacBook sales is partly due to decreased demand from remote workers, as well as a “weakened enthusiasm” from users for the mini-LED display and Apple’s Silicon chip in their devices. Specifically for the 15-inch MacBook Air model, sales this year may drop by over 20%.
Apple has no plans to release new products in Q4, allowing the company to “clear inventory and adjust product marketing strategies” for the following year.
Meanwhile, CEO Tim Cook made a surprise appearance in China at a gaming event in Chengdu. This move came after a Counterpoint Research report showed that iPhone 15 sales in the world’s second-largest economy had decreased by 4.5% compared to the iPhone 14.
As of now, the iPhone lineup has contributed $156.78 billion to Apple’s financials in the first three quarters of 2023, out of the company’s total net revenue of $293.79 billion during the same period. However, net revenue has decreased by 3.4% compared to the previous year.
During his visit to the mainland earlier this year in March, Cook described the relationship between Apple and China as “iconic.”
@Vietnamnet