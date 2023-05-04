Luxembourg PM visits Temple of Literature – Quoc Tu Giam and Vietnam Fine Arts Museum

PM Pham Minh Chinh and Luxembourg PM Xavier Bettel visited the Temple of Literature – Quoc Tu Giam, Vietnam Fine Arts Museum on the afternoon of May 4, after attending the welcoming ceremony, holding talks, witnessing the signing of a number of cooperation documents, and meeting with the press.

PM Pham Minh Chinh presented Luxembourg PM Xavier Bettel with the history of the Temple of Literature – Quoc Tu Giam, the first university in Vietnam, founded approximately 1,000 years ago.

The Grand Duchy of Luxembourg’s PM expressed his admiration for Vietnamese culture in general and Vietnamese education in particular, citing the Temple of Literature – Quoc Tu Giam as a place to preserve and honor Taoism, as well as to preserve and express the outstanding values of Vietnamese culture.

Then, PM Pham Minh Chinh and Xavier Bettel paid a visit to the Vietnam Fine Arts Museum, which displays 20,000 artifacts, works of fine art, sculpture, painting, and valuable graphics dating from antiquity to the pre-modern period.

During his visit to Luxembourg from December 9-10, 2022, PM Pham Minh Chinh was guided and introduced by PM of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg Xavier Bettel to the Luxembourg City Museum and the ancient city of Luxembourg, which has been designated as a World Cultural Heritage site by the UNESCO.

@vtv.vn