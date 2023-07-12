Home » Luke Nguyen and the culinary journey across Vietnam by train
EntertainmentReviewsTravel

Luke Nguyen and the culinary journey across Vietnam by train

Luke Nguyen's Railway Vietnam - a documentary series about Vietnamese cuisine and travel by a famous Vietnamese-Australian chef - is a testament to his passionate love for Vietnam.

by Linh Vu
Each dish in each land has its own story to tell - Photo: SBS

Luke Nguyen wants to show the world that his country is home to hundreds of other famous meals than pho and banh mi.

The series consists of ten episodes shot over the course of 35 days in Vietnam, each one related to a location along a 2,000-kilometer journey from south to north connected by the Thong Nhat railway.

Chef Luke Nguyen cooks Hoi An chicken rice in episode 4 of the documentary series - Photo: SBS

Chef Luke Nguyen cooks Hoi An chicken rice in episode 4 of the documentary series – Photo: SBS

Luke Nguyen is both a tourist and an explorer on this adventure, discovering local culture and eventually preparing local foods with a little alteration according to his personal style.

Luke Nguyen describes it as “a sensory journey combining a love of Vietnamese food, travel, and culture.”

Luke Nguyen cooks popular dishes in each region on the spot - Photo: SBS

Luke Nguyen cooks popular dishes in each region on the spot – Photo: SBS

Luke Nguyen’s Railway Vietnam was produced by Australia’s SBS in 2019 and won the prestigious award for Best Lifestyle Program at the 25th Asia Television Awards (2020).

The film has been displayed in 150 countries worldwide, including Vietnam (where Netflix has just purchased the rights to release in June 2023).

Luke Nguyen – the owner of eight successful restaurants in Australia and Vietnam, author of eight best-selling culinary books, and host and producer of many culinary television shows around the world – has created one of the most interesting and original concept documentary series to celebrate Vietnamese food and tourism.

 

CONTRIBUTOR | Opinions expressed by contributors are their own. If you want to share your story, publish a press release or just want to ask something, contact Vietnam Insider via editor@vietnaminsider.vn. Follow us on Facebook | Twitter

You may also like

Ho Chi Minh City is promoting medical tourism

Vietnam listed among the best destinations for living...

VinFast plans to list its shares on the...

Vietnamese Continue to Prioritize Leisure Travel Despite Economic...

Vietnam is in the top 41 most peaceful...

Vietnam is the only Asian country in the...