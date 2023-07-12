Luke Nguyen and the culinary journey across Vietnam by train

Luke Nguyen wants to show the world that his country is home to hundreds of other famous meals than pho and banh mi.

The series consists of ten episodes shot over the course of 35 days in Vietnam, each one related to a location along a 2,000-kilometer journey from south to north connected by the Thong Nhat railway.

Luke Nguyen is both a tourist and an explorer on this adventure, discovering local culture and eventually preparing local foods with a little alteration according to his personal style.

Luke Nguyen describes it as “a sensory journey combining a love of Vietnamese food, travel, and culture.”

Luke Nguyen’s Railway Vietnam was produced by Australia’s SBS in 2019 and won the prestigious award for Best Lifestyle Program at the 25th Asia Television Awards (2020).

The film has been displayed in 150 countries worldwide, including Vietnam (where Netflix has just purchased the rights to release in June 2023).

Luke Nguyen – the owner of eight successful restaurants in Australia and Vietnam, author of eight best-selling culinary books, and host and producer of many culinary television shows around the world – has created one of the most interesting and original concept documentary series to celebrate Vietnamese food and tourism.