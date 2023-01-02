Lucky colors for the 12 zodiac animals in 2023

The characteristic pink color associated with a unique flower will be a lucky symbol for the coming new year

In less than a month, the people of Vietnam and all countries celebrate the Lunar New Year together to welcome the New Year of the Rabbit. According to feng shui, Fire will be the prosperity element in the five elements this year, and the lucky color will be Hong Fuchsia (also known as Hong Van Anh). Pink is a seductive color, mixing between two tones of red and purple. Inspired by the beautiful fuchsia flower, this color is a symbol of affluence and depth.

According to feng shui, pink often represents love, romance, and marriage. This is also a color that symbolizes femininity, tenderness and innocence. Meanwhile, fuchsia is also often associated with femininity, creativity and playfulness. The vibrant and eye-catching nature of this flower can also create feelings of confidence and boldness. In some cultures, fuchsia is even connected with the pursuit of knowledge.

Lucky color of the year 2023

Feng shui experts all believe that pink and white will be a lucky color for the new year of the Rabbit 2023. In addition to this color, red, green and blue are also colors that bring prosperity and love, and good health. Meanwhile, brown is considered to bring bad luck. The numbers 3, 6, 18 and 38 will also be auspicious numbers and can bring good things in the new year.

Bringing the lucky colors of 2023 into everyday life is simple. Everyone can choose to wear clothes or accessories in these colors, or decorate their home in the recommended colors. When surrounded by colors that are said to bring luck, a positive atmosphere will be formed, thereby helping us to attract luck to us.

Red is a powerful and vibrant color, often associated with good luck, prosperity and wealth in many cultures and beliefs. It also often symbolizes passion, love and happiness. Red is said to bring positive energy and stimulate the senses, so is often a popular choice.

However, caution should also be exercised when combining red in feng shui, as red is also the color of danger. In some cases, overusing the color red can bring negative energy or bad luck in life, especially those that are in conflict with red such as Thuy.

Green symbolizes growth, abundance, health, balance, harmony and stability. This color is believed to impart a soothing feeling, and is therefore often used in feng shui to create a peaceful atmosphere.

Blue is associated with vibrant transformations and it is believed that this color will help stimulate intellectual creativity in the New Year.

According to the concept, the luck on the first day of the new year can bring red luck for everyone throughout the year. Therefore, one way to transmit this positive energy is to give gifts with lucky colors to loved ones.

In addition, during the New Year’s reunion dinner, people can also choose a set of clothes with the same lucky color as above.

How to use colors appropriately?

According to feng shui, the Five Elements (Metal, Wood, Water, Fire, and Earth) all have their own distinctive colors. Using a combination of these colors in your home or office will help create harmony and balance. In addition, it is also necessary to pay attention to the spaces or areas in the house, because each color will only work well for each certain space.

For instance, a light blue might be suitable for a bedroom, while an energetic red is suitable for a kitchen. Balancing warm and cool tones can also contribute to a sense of harmony throughout the home.

Soft pastel colors can create a relaxing atmosphere, while bright, bold colors can create an energetic atmosphere. Finally, using color to highlight important functions or areas in your home or office will help draw attention and create a sense of focus.

Lucky color of each animal in the New Year of the Rabbit

Birth in year of Mouse

The lucky color of the Rat this year will be Burgundy red, or burgundy, symbolizing money and power. In the New Year of the Rabbit, the Rat’s fortunes are not very prosperous, but burgundy can help alleviate disasters and bring good luck.

Ox Age

The lucky color of the Ox in 2023 is sky blue. Predictions show that this will be a peaceful and peaceful year for people born in the year of the Ox. In their life there will be significant progress and everything will go smoothly as intended.

Tiger Age

The lucky color of the Tiger in the Year of the Rabbit is Green Lime, which symbolizes hope, power and health. The Year of the Rabbit 2023 is predicted to be a lucky year for financial and commercial activities and love marriage relationships of the Tiger people.

Age of the Rabbit

Red Salmon or pink-orange is the lucky color of the Rabbit in 2023, symbolizing calm, patience and knowledge. The year of the Rabbit is predicted to be an extremely wonderful year, with many advancements and no obstacles in life. Love will also be wonderful, romantic and fun family atmosphere.

Dragon Age

The lucky color of the year of the Dragon in 2023 is Hong Van Anh. The Year of the Rabbit 2023 is forecasted to be a peaceful year and brings many good omens and good luck to the Dragon people. Love relationships will also flourish, married life will also be wonderful.

Year of the Snake

In 2023, the lucky color of the Snake year is bright red. People born in the year of the Snake will have good luck in work, money, love, health and plans. The Year of the Rabbit will give the Snake a lot of business profits and a cheerful spirit to enjoy life. Besides, this year, they will also need to be strong in the face of some difficult times, becoming a support for family and partners in work-related matters.

Born in the year of the Horse

The lucky color of the Horse in 2023 is silver blue. Horse horoscope in the year of the Rabbit 2023 is predicted to be a great year, with good progress in all life aspects such as career, family love and social activities.

Age odor

The lucky color of the year of the Goat in 2023 is Green Forest. 2023 promises to be a very lucky year for people born in the year of the Goat. There are significant changes in every aspect of life. They will achieve what they want, have memorable trips, advance financially, complete their studies and succeed in their careers.

Body Age

In the year of the Rabbit, the lucky color for the Monkey year is Cherry red. The Monkey horoscope prediction in 2023 shows that this will be a prosperous year in all areas of the life of this person. Entrepreneurs of the Monkey year will use their innate intelligence flexibly in business expansion, bringing huge profits.

Roster age

The lucky color of the Rooster in 2023 is Cobalt Blue. The year 2023 is considered to be a time full of difficulties, requiring them to constantly encourage themselves to strive to rise up, not to surrender to adversity. However, since then, Rooster people have become more mature and stronger.

Born in the year of Dog

The lucky color of the people born in the year of the Dog is Rose Pink. The most prominent feature in the fortune of the year of the Dog this year is love, when the people of the year of the Dog will find a real happy place for themselves. They will also find peace in their own thoughts.

Year of the Pig

In 2023, the lucky color of the Pig year is Lavender. 2023 promises to be a wonderful and successful year for people born in the year of the Pig. If you go out to do business, the year of the Pig will create a great influence and meet many noble people to help. In addition, the Year of the Pig needs to pay attention to the precious harmony in speech to avoid unnecessary market conflicts, to help the career work smoothly.

