Low-altitude fireworks on Saigon River at River Festival

In the past days, while passing by the Saigon Port area (Passenger Terminal), tourists and locals may have noticed a large floating stage (140 meters long) set up on the river. At night, the stage is illuminated with lights, and numerous actors participate in rehearsals for the two-hour-long art program called “River Stories,” which will begin at 8:00 PM on August 6.

“River Stories” aims to narrate the history of the city from the periods of Saigon – Gia Dinh – Cholon – Ho Chi Minh City through vivid artistic performances, portraying the city’s development in five chapters: Crisis, Building the City, On the River Banks, Flourishing Trade Port, and the Prosperous City by the River. The program involves the participation of nearly 700 actors and folk artists.

According to Mrs. Nguyen Thi Anh Hoa, the Director of the Tourism Department of Ho Chi Minh City, the Water Festival comprises a series of events for both locals and visitors to enjoy. Specifically, the opening ceremony will take place at 7:00 AM on August 4 at the Thu Ngu Flagpole Monument (District 1); the space “On the River Banks” will be arranged along the Nhieu Loc – Thi Nghe Canal (from Dien Bien Phu Bridge to Thi Nghe Bridge) and the embankments of Ben Binh Dong route; cultural, artistic activities, and traditional games will be held from August 4 to 6 at the Ben Bach Dang Park and Lam Son Park.

Additionally, there will be various underwater sports activities, including a Traditional Boat Racing competition on the morning of August 5 at Ben Bach Dang with the participation of 25 teams and 650 athletes; performances of flyboarding, light show on high-flying parachutes, and traditional boat racing by professional athletes; water canoe performances and interactive activities such as SUP rowing on the morning of August 6 at the Nhieu Loc – Thi Nghe Canal (from Thi Nghe Bridge to Cong Ly Bridge).

@Thanhnien.vn