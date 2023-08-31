Long Thanh International Airport’s passenger terminal construction began today (August 31).

Long Thanh International Airport’s passenger terminal, developed by the world’s top airport design experts, has a capacity of 25 million people per year. Bidding package No. 5.10, with a total value of more than 35,000 billion VND, focuses on the building and installation of passenger terminal equipment with advanced and modern technological requirements and complicated design interwoven with numerous aviation technical solutions.

The passenger terminal is considered the “heart” of Long Thanh Airport, with lotus flower imagery incorporated throughout the design process, including the roof, primary view, and interior of the check-in lobby area are all concentrated.

The skylights and the center floor of the station, which has an artificial waterfall and garden landscape, are architectural highlights. The station is built on a 150-hectare plot of land and has two independent arrival and departure streams, as well as a ground level and three stories.

On the same day, the Airports Corporation of Vietnam began work on the passenger terminal T3 – Tan Son Nhat International Airport.

Along with the groundbreaking of Long Thanh station, the T3 terminal of Tan Son Nhat airport with the items of the passenger terminal, high-rise garage integrated with non-aviation services, and the front viaduct system will also begin on the afternoon of August 31. The project will be operational in the second quarter of 2025 with a total investment of about 10,990 billion VND and a construction time of 20 months.

When completed and operational, it will raise the overall capacity of our country’s airport network from 100 million to 145 – 150 million passengers per year. Thereby contributing to improving national competitiveness in national security, defense, and socio-economics of Vietnam with the region and the world.

@vtv.vn