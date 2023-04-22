Home » Long An: A drug-carrying vehicle hit a traffic policeman and two other persons to death
Three people were killed when police tried to stop a car suspected of containing drugs in Long An.

by Linh Vu

On the evening of April 21, authorities in Long An province discovered three victims following the detention of a vehicle suspected of transporting narcotics.

Major Nguyen Xuan Hao, Traffic Police Team of Duc Hoa District Police (Long An); H.N.C.M (1994, residing in District 5, HCMC); and P.T.K.T (1973, living in District 12, HCMC) were among those killed.

Earlier that day, at 4 p.m., Duc Hoa District Police (Long An) coordinated with functional agencies to monitor and control Provincial Road 824, section via My Hanh Nam commune, in order to capture criminals smuggling prohibited products and narcotics. The functional forces detected a vehicle speeding towards Ho Chi Minh City with several suspicious expressions.

The traffic policeman signaled for the car to be stopped for inspection, but the driver disobeyed and ran straight into the functional force. The automobile hit Officer Nguyen Xuan Hao, then continued to hit the two individuals before flipping over.

A store’s camera recorded when the truck did not obey the order and crashed into the working forces and 2 people.

The truck flipped over. Source: CAND

Major Nguyen Xuan Hao got severe injuries and was brought to the hospital, where he died. The two victims died on the way to the hospital as well.

The Long An Provincial Police held the testimony of two related subjects on the night of April 21. On April 22, Long An provincial police transferred these two to their homes in An Ninh Tay commune, Duc Hoa district (roughly 20 kilometers from the scene) to start searching.

The subject was arrested after being entrenched in the vehicle.

The subject was arrested after being entrenched in the vehicle. Source: CAND

@cand.com.vn

