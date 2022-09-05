Localities that “suck” a lot of guests on the occasion of 2/9

Ho Chi Minh City

According to the report of the City Tourism Department. In Ho Chi Minh City, on the occasion of National Day 2/9, the number of visitors at tourist attractions, amusement parks in the city. Ho Chi Minh City estimated about 920,000 people.

International visitors to the city. Ho Chi Minh City estimated nearly 32,500 visitors, domestic tourists about 365,000 turns. Guests staying at accommodation facilities are about 130,000 times with an average occupancy of about 75%. Total revenue of the city’s tourism industry. Ho Chi Minh City on the occasion of the 2/9 holiday is estimated at 2,740 billion VND.

Hanoi

On September 1 and September 2, the number of tourists to the capital was more than 240,000, including 12,200 international visitors and 230,000 domestic visitors. Estimated 4 days off 2/9, the total number of tourists to Hanoi is estimated to welcome 422,700 visitors. Total revenue from tourists is estimated at approximately 1,300 billion VND.

Pacify

According to a report by Binh Dinh Department of Tourism, the number of tourists during the National Day holiday on September 2 is estimated at 123,000 arrivals, an increase of 33% compared to 2019 (National Day September 2, 2019 is only 3 days off from September 2, 2019). August 31 to September 2, 2019). Total revenue is estimated at 615 billion VND.

Khanh Hoa

Khanh Hoa Department of Tourism said that during the National Day holiday on September 2 this year, Khanh Hoa welcomed over 356,000 visitors to the locality to visit and relax; including nearly 136,000 guests staying; The average occupancy rate of accommodation establishments is over 65%. Total revenue from tourism on this occasion reached 576.2 billion VND.

Thanh Hoa

Thanh Hoa Province’s Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism said that this locality welcomed more than 245,000 visitors, an increase of more than 34.4% compared to 2019, total tourism revenue reached nearly 500 billion.

Some key tourist areas of the province attract a large number of tourists such as: Sam Son beach resort welcomes about 174,200 visitors; Hai Tien marine eco-tourism area (Hoang Hoa) welcomes about 28,000 visitors; Hai Hoa and Nghi Son marine eco-tourism areas welcome about 32,700 visitors…

Lao Cai

From August 26 to September 4, Lao Cai welcomes about 290,000 visitors (including 4,000 international visitors). Particularly for the 4 National Day holidays (September 1 – September 4), the number of visitors is estimated at 115 thousand, 2.5 times higher than the same period in 2019, the total tourism revenue is estimated at 405 billion VND.

Danang

Da Nang Department of Tourism said that the total number of visitors and tourists in the city during the 4 days of National Day holiday on September 2 was more than 239,000. In which, domestic tourists are estimated at about 215,000 arrivals, nearly 2 times higher than the same period in 2019; International visitors are estimated at about 24,000 arrivals.

Nghe An

According to the Department of Tourism, during the 4 days of public holidays, Nghe An welcomed and served over 200,000 tourists; tourism service revenue is estimated at about 300 billion dong.

BA Ria Vung Tau

According to the Department of Tourism of Ba Ria – Vung Tau province, the number of tourists coming to the province from September 1, 2022 to September 4, 2022 is estimated at 392,045 visitors, of which the total number of guests staying is nearly 77,000 arrivals. , international visitors reached 5,985 turns. The province’s revenue during the last 2/9 holiday was about 260.6 billion VND.

Can Tho

According to the Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Can Tho City, during the four-day public holiday from September 1-4, 2022, Can Tho welcomed about 200,000 visitors, an increase of 15% compared to the National Day on September 2, 2019. Accommodation facilities are estimated to serve 71,000 visitors, an increase of 20%. Tourism revenue is estimated at 199 billion VND, up 23%.

