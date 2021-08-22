Livestreaming: What Saigon’s streets look like right now

Streets around Saigon emptied and shops closed as the authorities ordered citizens not to go out for preventing the spread of coronavirus.
Livestreaming by Tuoi Tre Newspaper
Streets around Saigon emptied and shops closed as the authorities ordered citizens not to go out for preventing the spread of coronavirus.
Livestreaming by Tuoi Tre Newspaper
Vietnam Insider is a fast-growing media site with deep finance, enterprise, tech, travel, life and other industry verticals in Vietnam. If you want to share your story, publish a press release or just want to ask something, contact Vietnam Insider via editor@vietnaminsider.vn