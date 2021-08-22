Home » Livestreaming: What Saigon’s streets look like right now
Life

Livestreaming: What Saigon’s streets look like right now

by Vietnam Insider

Streets around Saigon emptied and shops closed as the authorities ordered citizens not to go out for preventing the spread of coronavirus.

Livestreaming by Tuoi Tre Newspaper

Vietnam Insider is a fast-growing media site with deep finance, enterprise, tech, travel, life and other industry verticals in Vietnam. If you want to share your story, publish a press release or just want to ask something, contact Vietnam Insider via editor@vietnaminsider.vn

You may also like

Covid-19: Vietnam logs 11,346 new cases and 737...

App-based delivery service will be suspended in Thu...

Vietnam records highest-ever single-day spike in COVID cases...

Indonesian community provides support to HCMC

Intel spent $6.1 million in just one month...

American global investment giant set for US$64 million...