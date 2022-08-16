Little is known about the Queen’s 4 children

The Queen’s 4 children all have different personalities and directions, each with their own choices.

The Queen of England is one of the most famous monarchs in the world. Her life and family have always been a hot topic for the media.

The head of the royal family rarely speaks publicly about his family. In her 1972 wedding anniversary speech, she made a remarkable statement: ” If asked what I think about family life after 25 years of marriage, I can simply answer that it is the trust. I completely trust my family .”

The Queen and her husband took a picture with their 4 children.

Here are the main features in the life of the Queen’s four children shared by the British press:

Prince Charles

Born in tears at Buckingham Palace on November 14, 1948, Prince Charles is the eldest son of the Queen and his wife. At the same time, he is also the first person in the line of succession to the throne.

At the age of nine, Charles was made Prince of Wales and Earl of Chester. The Queen’s son studied archaeology, anthropology and history at Trinity College at the University of Cambridge. He became the first royal heir to have a university degree.

At the age of 20, the Crown Prince serves in the Royal Navy, much like his father, Prince Philip, before him. Later, Prince Charles worked as a helicopter pilot. He was discharged in 1976 as chief of staff of HMS Bronington and founded the charity The Prince’s Trust.

He married Lady Diana Spencer on July 29, 1981, a year after their acquaintance. The couple welcomed their first son, Prince William, on June 21, 1982. In 1984, Prince Charles and Princess Diana had their second child, Prince Harry.

Prince Charles and Princess Diana on their wedding day.

However, Prince Charles and his wife both admitted to being unfaithful in their marriage. They announced their separation in 1992 and completed the divorce proceedings in August 1996. A year later, Diana died in a tragic car crash in Paris, France.

The prince then quietly dated his ex-girlfriend Camilla Parker Bowles, whom he was in love with before marrying Diana. After many years of overcoming the storm of public opinion, they finally got married on April 9, 2005.

The Queen’s eldest son is known to be a hard-working philanthropist. He mainly focuses on environmental protection and global climate change. Camilla even called her husband a “workaholic”. In his spare time, Prince Charles often enjoys painting. He is the grandfather of five grandchildren: Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Archie and Lilibet.

Princess Anne

The Queen’s only daughter was born on August 15, 1950 in London. She dated Andrew Parker Bowles, Camilla’s first husband, in 1970. However, in 1973, Anne married Mark Phillips, just four months after breaking up with Parker Bowles.

On March 20, 1974, Anne was the target of kidnapper Ian Ball. He fired six shots into the Rolls Royce carrying the princess, injuring four people. Ball tries to drag Anne out of the car and demands a ransom. However, Princess Anne bravely said: ” It’s not like that ” and beat him and ran out of the car.

She is the first member of the British royal family to become an Olympic athlete. She competed at the 1976 Montreal Olympic Games as an equestrian.

Princess Anne is the Queen’s only daughter.

Anne and her first husband welcomed their son Peter in 1977 at the hospital. Her second child, Zara, was born in 1981. However, she decided not to confer any royal titles on her son.

The princess and Mark Phillips separated in 1989 and divorced in April 1992, after both had other relationships. In December of the same year, Princess Anne remarried to Admiral Timothy Laurence. The Queen’s daughter is currently one of the hardest-working members of the royal family. In 2018 alone, she attended more than 500 events.

Prince Andrew

Prince Andrew is the third child of the Queen of England and Prince Philip. He was born on February 19, 1960 and once served in the British Royal Navy like his brother Charles.

In 1986, he married Sarah “Fergie” Ferguson and the two were named Duke and Duchess of York by the Queen. The couple has two children together, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

The couple split in 1996, though, to this day, the two remain close friends. Andrew got into a scandal because he was friends with billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. In 2019, Virginia Giuffre, a victim of Epstein, accused Prince Andrew of abusing her and filed a lawsuit against him.

While Prince Andrew has vehemently denied all charges, the palace stripped him of his military rank and royal patronage earlier this year. Currently, the Duke of York can no longer use his royal title or attend any public events as a member of the royal family.

Prince Edward

The youngest son of the Queen of England was born on March 10, 1964 at Buckingham Palace. Dubbed “the most attractive and sensitive son” of the Queen, Edward actually lives a very private life and causes few scandals.

He only disappointed his father when he withdrew from the Royal Marines while training in 1987. Edward’s close friend at the time, model Romy Adlington, revealed the prince just wanted to live like a normal person. often. Although he did not carry the same responsibilities as his brothers and sisters, he still could not move freely and do what he wanted.

After leaving the Marines, Edward worked for composer Andrew Lloyd Webber. He later founded the film production company Ardent Productions (now closed). He now actively performs royal duties alongside his siblings.

Prince Edward’s happy home.

The Prince married Sophie Rhys-Jones, a public relations director, on June 19, 1999 in a simple ceremony. After the wedding, they were made Earl and Countess of Wessex. He is also the only child of the Queen with a happy marriage, never divorced.

The couple has two children together, Lady Louise and Viscount Severn, James. Since Prince Philip’s death, Prince Edward has assumed many of the responsibilities and patronage of his father.

Source: People