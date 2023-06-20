Limited hydroelectric power generation in Northern Vietnam

According to TTXVN, the Industrial Safety and Environment Technical Bureau (Ministry of Industry and Trade) recently reported on the operation of hydropower reservoirs on June 19. According to the report, although the Northern region has entered the flood season, the inflow into the reservoirs is still low, and the water level is rising slowly, resulting in limited electricity generation capacity for the plants.

The report states that the inflow into the hydropower reservoirs is low, with slight increases in the Northern region, the North Central region, the Central Highlands, and the Southeast region, while the South Central Coastal region has experienced a slight decrease compared to the previous day. Similarly, the water level in the hydropower reservoirs in the Northern region and the Central Highlands has slightly increased.

However, due to the low inflow and water levels in the hydropower reservoirs, as well as the forecast of low water inflow in the near future, hydropower plants in the Northern and Central regions mainly regulate water to ensure minimum flow and generate electricity to a limited extent in order to ensure the safety of the turbines during operation. It is challenging to meet the power output according to the design capacity at the current time.

According to the statistics provided in the report by the Industrial Safety and Environment Technical Bureau, in the Northern region, the Thac Ba reservoir is still close to the dead water level and unable to generate electricity. The reservoirs with slight increases in water level (reservoir water level/dead water level) include the Lai Chau reservoir at 278.99/265 meters, the Son La reservoir at 178.71/175 meters, the Hoa Binh reservoir at 102.68/80 meters, the Thac Ba reservoir at 46.49/46 meters, the Tuyen Quang reservoir at 95.99/90 meters, and the Ban Chat reservoir at 437.45/431 meters.

