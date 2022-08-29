Let’s visit Japan’s dreamlike fairy village

Adorable robot cat Doraemon has long been no longer just a comic character but also a close friend for generations, even when it ended in 1996 after the sudden death of artist Fujiko F. Fujio. Over the years, “the cat” has become a legend and a symbol of Japanese culture.

Reading stories for many years since childhood, have you ever wondered where Doraemon’s hometown is? This information has never been mentioned, but there is still a place in Japan that people consider to be “Doraemon’s hometown”, it is not the magnificent Tokyo but a small village located in Gifu Prefecture called Shirakawa -go. The reason is because it was in this peaceful and beautiful old village that Fujiko F. Fujio conceived and wrote the first Doraemon stories.

Shirakawa-go which means “white crossroads”, literally “village of the white river”, is one of the oldest villages in Japan. Located in the middle of the valley, in winter, the farm houses here are covered with snow and create a beautiful scene like a fairy tale. Currently, the village still preserves more than 100 houses with traditional Gasshō-zukuri architecture, characterized by roofs designed to let snow fall easily, completely white.

Bringing many historical and landscape values, in 1995, the homeland of the mechanical cat Doraemon was recognized by UNESCO as a world cultural heritage.

Shirakawa-go is like a village of dreams

Painter Fujiko F. Fujio created the childhood of millions in a cozy house like this

But Shirakawa-go is not only stunningly beautiful in the cold winter. In spring and summer, this place brings a bright scene, filled with green colors of trees and flowers. In autumn, the space becomes poetic when the leaves begin to turn red. No wonder Shirakawa-go has become one of the most popular tourist attractions in Japan over the years.

j

Shirakawa-go ancient village has its own beauty in all four seasons

Source: Kyuhoshi