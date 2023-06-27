Leaked pricing of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 and Z Fold5 in Vietnam

According to information from some retail chains in Vietnam, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 will have a selling price range of 25,990,000 to 26,990,000 Vietnamese dong for the 8 GB/256 GB version, and the 8 GB/512 GB version will be slightly higher, around 28,990,000 to 29,990,000 Vietnamese dong.

This model will come in four color variants: mint green, lavender, gray, and cream.

As for the Galaxy Z Fold5 model, the selling price for the 12 GB/256 GB, 12 GB/512 GB, and 12 GB/1 TB versions will range from 40,990,000 to 41,990,000 Vietnamese dong, 44,490,000 to 45,490,000 Vietnamese dong, and 49,990,000 to 50,990,000 Vietnamese dong, respectively.

This smartphone model will have three color variants: light blue, black, and cream.

“These are the listed prices from Samsung for these two phone models, and the retail prices at the chains will be lower by around 2-3 million Vietnamese dong,” revealed a representative from a retail chain in Vietnam.

Previously, on June 7th, multiple international sources confirmed that the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event would take place in the last week of July, likely on July 26th. The event will be organized at COEX, Samseong-dong, Gangnam, Seoul.

Although the company did not disclose the names of the products to be launched at this Galaxy Unpacked event, they confirmed that it would be the next generation of foldable devices.

In the invitation sent to the media, the company stated that this would be a unique venue, offering the world an experience blending the past, present, and future.

Since the first Galaxy Unpacked event in 2010 in Las Vegas, Samsung has organized this event in many major cities worldwide, such as Barcelona, Berlin, London, and New York.

@Zing News