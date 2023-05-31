Leaked information shows, iPhone 15 Ultra Not Like You Expect

Those who are eagerly awaiting Apple’s upgrades to the camera and display on the iPhone 15 series may be disappointed because it won’t happen.

In mid-April, there were rumors that Apple would make significant upgrades to the iPhone 15 Ultra, the highest-end variant of the iPhone 15 series and the successor to the previous iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Leaked information indicated that the iPhone 15 Ultra would receive a new camera sensor with higher resolution and an upgraded telephoto camera to support 6x optical zoom (instead of the current 3x zoom on the iPhone 14 Pro Max)…

However, according to the latest leaked information on the Internet, the iPhone 15 Ultra will not have any upgrades to the camera or display. Specifically, according to the Twitter account @Tech_Reve, one of the sources known for accurate information about upcoming technology products, the iPhone 15 Ultra will still be equipped with the IMX803 camera sensor (developed by Sony) with a resolution of 48 megapixels, similar to the one on the iPhone 14 Pro Max released last year.

Furthermore, the iPhone 15 Ultra will continue to use the Samsung-produced OLED M12 display panel, similar to the type of display used in the iPhone 14 Pro or Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4.

Therefore, those who were expecting the iPhone 15 Ultra to have camera improvements or changes to the display resolution will be disappointed and will have to wait for the iPhone 16.

Not only the iPhone 15 Ultra, but the other three variants, iPhone 15, 15 Plus, and 15 Pro, will also retain the same camera system as the previous version.

Earlier, there were reports that the main cameras on the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus would be upgraded to 48 megapixels. However, leaked sources revealed that Apple is facing difficulties in equipping the new camera sensors on the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus, so these devices will continue to use the old 12-megapixel camera sensors as before.

A notable upgrade on the iPhone 15 series is that the devices will be equipped with USB-C ports, replacing the traditional Lightning ports.

The iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Ultra will be equipped with the latest A17 Bionic processors, built on a 3nm process, along with 8GB of RAM. Meanwhile, the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus will still use the A16 Bionic chip (currently used in the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max) with 6GB of RAM.

According to LeaksApplePro, the price of the iPhone 15 Ultra is expected to be in the range of $1,199 to $1,299, which is $100 higher than the starting price of the iPhone 14 Pro Max. On the other hand, Apple is said to be reducing the prices for the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models to increase their competitiveness against rivals in the same segment.

If the development and production process goes according to plan, it is likely that the iPhone 15 series will be launched by Apple in September, the usual time for Apple to introduce new iPhone models.