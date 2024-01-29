Launching tours from Nha Trang to Chengdu – Jiuzhaigou (China)

Recently, the Khanh Hoa Department of Tourism collaborated with the Nha Trang – Khanh Hoa Tourism Association and the Alliance of Travel Companies in Khanh Hoa to organize a program introducing and promoting international tours from Nha Trang (Khanh Hoa) to Chengdu – Jiuzhaigou (Sichuan, China) and vice versa.

Jiuzhaigou on the first day of Autumn. Photo: A Su

In this regard, for the Nha Trang to Chengdu tour (6 days 5 nights), tourists will fly directly from Cam Ranh International Airport to Chengdu (Sichuan) on an A321 aircraft. Subsequently, tourists will explore the landscapes of Jiuzhaigou, experience snow sliding in Jiuzhaigou Valley, explore the Panda Park in Chengdu, visit the ancient city of Tung Phan, and learn about the culture and cuisine of the Tibetan ethnic group.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mr. Phan Dinh Phung, Deputy Director of the Khanh Hoa Department of Tourism, shared that Khanh Hoa possesses a coastline of over 380km and nearly 200 small and large islands, along with beautiful bays such as Van Phong, Nha Trang, and Cam Ranh. In addition, the majestic mountain ranges in the western part of the province create an impressive natural landscape with great tourism potential.

Meanwhile, Sichuan (China) is a region with beautiful landscapes, diverse cultures, and rich cuisine. Sichuan has long been a top destination in China, attracting many tourists for sightseeing and experiences.

Representatives of Khanh Hoa and Sichuan travel companies signed a memorandum of cooperation.

The development of direct flights between Sichuan and Khanh Hoa provinces opens up significant opportunities for the tourism industry in Khanh Hoa, Sichuan tourism, and various other potential sectors. It facilitates trade connections and is advantageous for the exchange of tourists from both sides.

In the program, representatives from the involved parties signed a memorandum of understanding to collaborate in promoting at least 1 tour group from Chengdu to Jiuzhaigou each week (departing every Friday), starting from March to December 2024.

