Launching platform to promote Vietnam’s image: vietnam.vn

With the rapid development of digital technology and artificial intelligence, it is necessary to have smart tools, platforms, and applications of new technologies, with outstanding features in processing and providing information, with the ability to quickly and diversely meet all needs of readers.

To satisfy this need, the website https://vietnam.vn has been upgraded to become a platform for promoting Vietnam’s image, equipped with new technology-based features.

The vietnam.vn platform collects information from more than 100 major press agencies, 63 provincial and centrally-run city websites, and data sources from various organizations, enterprises, and individuals to provide timely, multi-dimensional information on Vietnam.

In addition to providing official information, vietnam.vn will continuously update local promotion information (Destinations column), synthesize beautiful images/videos about Vietnam (Multimedia category), digitize real Vietnam in digital space (Vietnam 3D category), introduce typical public faces (Figure category), and serve as an open forum for the domestic and international public to express their views and perspectives on the country and the people (Views category).

Vietnam.vn uses an automatic translation assistance program to translate all information into six languages in order to reach a wide spectrum of overseas readers: English, French, German, Russian, Korean, and Japanese. These languages will be used by default the next time readers visit.

The Department of External Information announced the contest “Happy Vietnam 2023” with the subject “For everyone’s happiness” to coincide with the launch of the vietnam.vn platform. This is a photograph and video clip contest open to Vietnamese and foreigners worldwide. With a total reward of up to VND 400 million (~ USD 17 000), the contest aims to inspire collectives and individuals to engage in promoting Vietnam’s image.