Launch date set for billionaire Pham Nhat Vuong’s electric ride-hailing service

Recently, the Facebook fan page of GSM (Green and Smart Mobility Joint Stock Company) – a company founded by billionaire Pham Nhat Vuong – posted an announcement that the Green SM Bike service will officially launch in Hanoi on August 14, 2023.

According to the description, this is an electric motorbike transportation service aimed at providing customers with a reliable, convenient, and environmentally friendly mobility solution through a fleet of electric motorbikes.

Previously, Green SM stated that after a period of testing, the “electric motorbike taxi” service received positive feedback from its initial customers, such as “the electric bike runs smoothly and quietly, and the drivers are extremely attentive.”

Observably, the VinFast Feliz S model is being used, priced at 50 million Vietnamese dong per unit, with a youthful and modern design, and it possesses the advantages of electric motorbikes such as smooth operation, no noise, and no gasoline odor.

GSM is also actively recruiting drivers to join its system. According to the company, drivers can earn up to 18 million Vietnamese dong per month, with a competitive commission of only 15.5%, lower than the 20-30% rates of most current technology-driven ride-hailing companies. GSM has stated its plan to recruit over 20,000 new drivers for the Green SM Bike service.

As early as June, GSM’s CEO Nguyen Van Thanh shared a post about the possibility of introducing electric motorbike taxi services. According to the young CEO, Vietnam ranks second globally in motorcycle ownership, with an estimated number of over 42 million units (including those no longer in use). Vietnam’s market consumes an additional 3 million motorcycles each year, predominantly gasoline-powered ones.

Switching to electric motorbikes will put an end to black smoke emissions, reduce noise, and help save costs. The customer experience will also be enhanced.

Regarding electric taxis, according to information on GSM’s website, this service is currently operational in 9 provinces and cities. The company has also recently posted driver recruitment notices in various other locations, such as Vinh Phuc, Quang Binh, and Thanh Hoa. The goal of Green SM Taxi is to have a presence in at least 27 provinces and cities by the end of 2023.

