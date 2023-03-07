Lao Airlines resumes direct flights to Da Nang

Lao Airlines will resume flights from the Laotian capital Vientiane to Vietnamese coastal city of Da Nang on March 30, with a frequency of two flights per week on Thursdays and Saturdays.

Lao Airlines plane. Photo: VNA

According to TTXVN, Lao Airlines previously operated the Da Nang route with a stopover in Pakse, Champasak, southern Laos, using an ATR72-600 turboprop aircraft. However, the airline dropped the Pakse stopover and began non-stop flights just a few weeks before the Covid-19 pandemic began in 2019.

When resuming the above route, Lao Airlines will use an A320 aircraft with an expected flight time of 1 hour 15 minutes and a round-trip ticket price of nearly $290 USD.

According to the Laotian press, Da Nang is famous for its beach resorts, where tourists from Japan, China, and South Korea like to relax. Now, these tourists can easily extend their trip by taking a short flight to Laos to experience the country’s natural beauty and world heritage sites.

Earlier, Lao Airlines also resumed flights to Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City after the Laotian government reopened for international tourism on May 9, 2022.

@Thesaigontimes