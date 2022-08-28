Lamborghini “sold out” until mid-2024

Lamborghini currently has two models in the lineup, the Urus and the Huracan, and some special limited editions like the Countach LPI 800-4 – Photo: Lamborghini

Bad news for the rich world looking to hunt for a new Lamborghini has just appeared. According to Lamborghini president and CEO Stephan Winkelmann shared with AFP (France), the Italian sports car brand has closed the production schedule for the next 18 months.

This factor means that customers who order new Lamborghini models currently (including the Urus and Huracan) will have to wait until at least mid-2024 to be able to receive the car.

The time for users to buy a Lamborghini running a pure internal combustion engine is also not much when from 2024, descendants of both Huracan and Aventador using hybrid powertrains will debut as well as start production.

Lamborghini Urus has just had a high-performance version of Performante that promises to help push SUV sales even higher – Photo: Lamborghini

Despite fluctuations in the global parts supply chain, Lamborghini has managed to maintain its output (in part thanks to their sales of only about 10,000 vehicles per year). In addition, the company’s sales also continuously hit new records, for example, in the first half of 2022 they sold a record number of 5,090 cars, despite the starting price of a Lamborghini not less than 200,000 USD (the lowest currently is Huracan), has a reference starting price of 206,300 USD).

According to the Lamborghini leader, more and more new customers are coming because of “brand trust”, eye-catching design and top-notch performance of their product lines.

This is quite remarkable news because the global economy has recently experienced quite a lot of fluctuations.

Buyers of popular cars now have to pay more attention to the price of cars and the value they bring, but sales of Lamborghini in particular and sports car / super luxury car brands in general show that the upper class customer group is not affected, even increased buying demand.

Source: CafeF