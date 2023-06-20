Lam Dong to have thousands of additional social housing units

In 2021-2025 period, Lam Dong province plans to implement 12 SH projects. Among them, the focus is on completing investment procedures and construction for three projects. The housing project for workers and laborers in Phu Hoi Industrial Park, Duc Trong District, led by An Binh Housing Investment Joint Stock Company as the investor, is currently in the process of preparing for construction, scheduled to commence in June 2023. This project has a scale of 360 houses (293 SH units and 67 commercial housing units).

The SH project in the planned area 5B – CC5, located in Residential Area – Resettlement Area 5B, Ward 3, and Ward 4, Da Lat City, is currently being prepared for investor selection through bidding by the People’s Committee of Da Lat City. This project has a scale of 480 houses (420 SH units and 60 commercial housing units).

The Kim Dong housing project in Ward 6, Da Lat City, is currently being reviewed for investor capacity by the Department of Planning and Investment. This project will provide 94 SH units.

In addition to the above three projects, the Department of Construction of Lam Dong is collaborating with other departments, sectors, and localities to continue attracting investment and accelerate the progress of the SH projects in Sao Nam, Ward 11, Da Lat City (520 houses) and the housing project for workers in Loc Son Industrial Park, Bao Loc City (450 houses).

To increase the supply of SH units in the province, the Department of Construction proposes that the Provincial People’s Committee strictly enforce regulations on allocating 20% of the land fund that has invested in technical infrastructure in commercial housing projects and urban areas for the development of SH projects. It also urges investors to carry out the construction of SH projects on this land fund according to the designated schedule.

In cases where investors fail to fulfill their SH obligations, the land fund of 20% will be promptly recovered and reassigned to other investors.

