Lam Dong seeks investors for nearly 95 billion VND social housing project

The project consists of 94 units with sizes ranging from 43 to 70 square meters per unit. Among them, 75 units will be for sale and 19 units will be for rent, targeting beneficiaries eligible for social housing policies as stipulated. The estimated population size is approximately 376 people.

Additionally, the project will include communal activity areas, parking lots, synchronized technical infrastructure systems, and other functional spaces according to standards.

The project will have a duration of 50 years. The implementation schedule is set at 24 months from the date of approving the investor selection results and investor acceptance.

By 2030, the People’s Committee of Lam Dong province aims to develop nearly 3,000 new social housing units for low-income individuals.

Prior to this, the province had already approved investment proposals for two other social housing projects. The first is the CC5 – 5B social housing project in the planned area of residential and resettlement zone 5B, Ward 3 and Ward 4, Da Lat City, with a total investment capital of 418.4 billion Vietnamese dong. The second is the social housing project for workers at Phu Hoi Industrial Park, Duc Trong district, with a total investment of 205.59 billion Vietnamese dong.

@Vietnamnet