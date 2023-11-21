Lam Dong publicly discloses violating tourism businesses

Tourism and service businesses in Lam Dong, when identified as violating regulations, will be publicly disclosed on local information pages for residents and tourists to be informed.
On November 21, Ms. Nguyen Thi Bich Ngoc, Deputy Director of the Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism of Lam Dong Province, stated that the provincial People’s Committee assigned the department to take the lead in coordinating with relevant departments and local authorities to establish an inspection team to review tourism and service businesses in the area.
Wildflower season in Lam Dong attracts tourists. Photo: Binh An.
This action was taken as Lam Dong Province assessed that there are still many limitations in state management of tourism. Spontaneous tourism businesses have emerged that do not meet the required conditions, leading to issues such as dishonest business practices, uncivilized behavior, and inadequate safety measures for tourists.
Therefore, the inspection team focuses on legal conditions for investment, construction, and operation, ensuring compliance with regulated standards for conditional business sectors, such as public order, fire prevention and fighting, food safety, and occupational safety and hygiene. Additionally, standards for employees, pricing registration, and public disclosure of establishments are also being examined.
According to Ms. Ngoc, the inspection process is carried out openly, transparently, and objectively. Depending on the severity and nature of violations, measures will be taken in accordance with regulations. Specifically, if safety conditions are not met, the operation of the service will be decisively suspended until the necessary conditions are fulfilled.
Tourist area where 4 foreign tourists died in Lam Dong. Photo: VL.