Lai Chau, Tri An and Ialy hydropower reservoirs are below dead water level

In a recent report, Vietnam Electricity Group (EVN) stated that the prolonged and intense heatwave in April and early May had led to a sharp increase in electricity consumption. Although the heatwave in early May lasted only a few days, power capacity and consumption in the Northern region and across the country soared. On May 6 alone, the national power capacity and consumption reached over 43,300 MW and 895 million kWh, respectively.

The group forecasts that during the months of May, June, and July, when the Northern region enters its peak hot season, the national power system’s load will continue to increase and be higher than the plan approved by the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

Meanwhile, EVN said that the hydrological situation of hydropower reservoirs in recent months has had many unfavorable developments, much lower than the multi-year average. Many hydropower reservoirs nationwide have low water levels. As of early May, many reservoirs on the system have fallen to low water levels, posing a risk to the security of electricity supply and serving the people’s needs.

Specifically, 10 hydropower reservoirs belonging to EVN and many other hydropower reservoirs owned by other investors have reached or fallen below the dead water level (total capacity of about 4,500 MW). Among them are EVN’s hydropower reservoirs such as Lai Chau, Tri An, Ialy, Ban Chat, Huoi Quang, Trung Son, Buon Kuop, etc.

The remaining output in the whole system is 4.5 billion kWh, lower than the plan by 1.6 billion kWh and 4.1 billion kWh compared to the same period in 2022. According to the forecast, the El Nino phenomenon will occur in the last months of the year, causing the temperature to increase and the rainfall to decrease below the multi-year average.

“This makes the water flow in the reservoirs in the last months of the year continue to tend to decrease,” EVN assessed.

Given this situation, the group believes that the Northern power system will face very difficult supply of electricity during the months of May and June, especially during peak consumption hours. If the drought occurs seriously on a large scale, there is no flood or the flood is at a low level, the electricity supply situation may continue to be difficult in the future.

Therefore, EVN recommends that people use electricity economically, especially during peak consumption hours at noon and in the evening. At the same time, people should pay attention to the reasonable use of air conditioning and avoid using copper.

@Zing News