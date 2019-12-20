Home » KS Energy wins another contract extension for drilling rig in Vietnam
Enterprise

KS Energy wins another contract extension for drilling rig in Vietnam

by Helen Huynh
by Helen Huynh

Oilfield supply and services provider KS Energy has won another contract extension worth about US$6.1 million for its KS Java Star 2 jack-up drilling rig.

The deal is not expected to have any material effect on the company’s earnings and net tangible assets per share for the year to Dec 31, the board added in its bourse filing on Thursday.

The group most recently announced an extension for KS Java Star 2, worth US$5.6 million, in July 2019. KS Energy’s 80.09 per cent-owned subsidiary KS Drilling had first announced its contract to deploy the rig for a project in Vietnam in December 2018.

Watch-listed KS Energy, which saw a net loss of S$66.3 million for the nine months to Sept 30, lost 0.4 Singapore cent or 21.1 per cent to S$0.015 before the announcement.

Source: Businesstimes

Vietnam Company Formation
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedinTumblrRedditEmail
Helen Huynh

Helen Huynh is an investment consultant at GBS - A business law firm in Vietnam and contributing writer for Vietnam Insider. If you want to start your own business in Vietnam, protect your right or you just want to ask something, you can contact Helen via info@gbs.com.vn, via +84903189033 in Mobile | Viber | WhatsApp or visit https://gbs.com.vn

You may also like

Government will issue a decree to manage companies...

PM visits Vietnamese investment establishments in Myanmar

Digital Excellence: The Vietnamese Industries Booming Because of...

Vietnam to suspend new approvals for large-scale solar...

Vietnam strengthens tax supervision of foreign-invested enterprises

South Korea’s groups launched US$860-million investment fund in...

Vingroup quits retailing to drive tech, industrial development

Vingroup will shutdown the ecommerce site Adayroi.com, reportedly...

Legal requirements, options for a joint venture in...

Vietnam Airlines launches the new route between Hanoi...

Select language »