Koreans’ demand for Da Nang tourism booms, increasing by 3,000%

According to Yellow Balloon, the number of Koreans booking rooms in Da Nang, Vietnam in June 2022 has increased to 3,000% compared to the previous month.

In the second quarter of 2022, Korea also leads in the number of tourists to Vietnam with more than 93,000 people, an increase of 1.3 times compared to the first quarter. Including the first 6 months of 2022, the land of kimchi has nearly 108 thousand tourists to Vietnam, 6 times higher than the same period in 2021.

Source: GSO

According to booking data of Yellow Balloon Travel Co., Ltd (Korea), the number of guests booking overseas travel packages in June 2022 is three times higher than the previous month. Among them, Da Nang is the most chosen foreign tourist destination this summer with an increase of nearly 3,000% in bookings compared to May 2022.

Yellow Balloon also lists the factors that make tourists want to choose Da Nang for vacation such as meeting both entertainment and tourism needs, low cost, reasonable travel schedule and availability of direct flights.

According to Sedaily, the number of flight bookings in June 2022 based on the July and August flight schedules from Korea to Da Nang also increased by 337% compared to the previous month.

The tour booking website Interpark also shows that by June 2022, The average price of flights to Da Nang in June decreased by 12% compared to May due to the resumption of routes and low-cost airlines opening more flights.

Mr. Zhang Yeon-sook, head of Ocean Zhou Southeast Asia Group of Interpark Aviation Division, said: “Demand in Vietnam has been increasing since June, and Da Nang’s growth has clearly surpassed it. We expect aviation supply to gradually increase in the future as travel demand recovers.”

Bookings for the June Danang trip for all tours increased by 180% month-on-month. Among the total foreign tourism products, Da Nang products are sold a lot. Southeast Asia accounts for about 40% of total international tourism demand, of which 45% is in Da Nang.

Another Korean tour company, Hana Tours, said that the proportion of foreign tourism products in May with Da Nang was 14.4%, but this rate increased by 60% in June 2022. The number of bookings in June increased by nearly 3 times compared to the previous month.

The representative of Hana Tours added: “It is not an exaggeration to say that the price of Da Nang tourism products is cheaper than before COVID-19. When the airfare is stable, the price of goods becomes cheaper and companies travel agencies are expanding their marketing through them.”

In fact, since the end of last month, Jin Air has increased the Incheon – Da Nang route to 7 flights/week. Busan Air also reopened flights from Busan to Da Nang every two weeks on Wednesdays and Saturdays. T’way Air launched regular flights between Daegu Airport and Da Nang in May.

The recovery of Korean tourists after the pandemic to Da Nang is very fast, surpassing Thailand and Singapore in a short time, the frequency is increasing and the recovery is month by month.

@ Cafef