Korean tourists to Vietnam double that of Thailand

Over the past 11 months, South Korean tourists visiting Vietnam have surged, making it a favored destination, ranking just below Japan and surpassing Thailand.
According to the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism, South Korean visitors to Vietnam in the first 11 months of 2023 reached 3.2 million (compared to 764,000 in the same period last year), accounting for 28.5% of Vietnam’s total international visitors. South Korea has consistently been the largest source market for Vietnamese tourism for several months since the pandemic, surpassing China (1.5 million visitors), Taiwan (758,000 visitors), the United States (658,000 visitors), and Japan (527,000 visitors).
Korean tourists shopping at Han market, Da Nang