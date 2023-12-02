Home » Korean tourists to Vietnam double that of Thailand
Travel

Korean tourists to Vietnam double that of Thailand

by Thi Nguyen

Over the past 11 months, South Korean tourists visiting Vietnam have surged, making it a favored destination, ranking just below Japan and surpassing Thailand.

According to the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism, South Korean visitors to Vietnam in the first 11 months of 2023 reached 3.2 million (compared to 764,000 in the same period last year), accounting for 28.5% of Vietnam’s total international visitors. South Korea has consistently been the largest source market for Vietnamese tourism for several months since the pandemic, surpassing China (1.5 million visitors), Taiwan (758,000 visitors), the United States (658,000 visitors), and Japan (527,000 visitors).

Khách Hàn Quốc đến Việt Nam gấp đôi Thái Lan - Ảnh 1.

Korean tourists shopping at Han market, Da Nang

Notably, the number of South Korean tourists to Vietnam is more than double that of Thailand, which received approximately 1.37 million visitors. This is surprising as in the years before the pandemic, South Korean tourists to Thailand were always higher than those to Vietnam.

According to statistics from the South Korean Ministry of Justice’s immigration management agency, Vietnam ranks second among the most favored destinations for South Korean tourists in 2023. The number of South Koreans traveling abroad has significantly increased in the first nine months of 2023, with over 16.22 million air travelers, a 382.7% increase compared to the same period last year.

The leading countries in terms of passenger numbers on flights from January to September are Japan, Vietnam, Thailand, the Philippines, and the United States.

The number of South Korean tourists to Vietnam during this period has surged by 389.7% compared to the same period in 2022. The central coastal city of Da Nang is the most attractive destination for South Korean tourists.

The country experienced the greatest decline in South Korean tourist numbers compared to the pre-Covid era is China.

Before the Covid crisis, China was ranked first among the most preferred countries for South Korean tourists, but this year it has dropped out of the top 5. The number of tourists traveling to and from China reached over 3.4 million people in 2019, but the recovery so far has been insignificant.

@Thanhnien.vn

CONTRIBUTOR | Opinions expressed by contributors are their own. If you want to share your story, publish a press release or just want to ask something, contact Vietnam Insider via editor@vietnaminsider.vn. Follow us on Facebook | Twitter