Korean tourists love coming to Vietnam

Vietnam has witnessed a remarkable surge in Korean tourism during the first nine months of this year, with a staggering growth rate of nearly 400% compared to the same period in the previous year. As a result, Vietnam has emerged as the most preferred destination for Korean tourists.

by Linh Vu

Vietnam has been experiencing a significant rise in its tourism industry, with a substantial increase in the number of Korean tourists visiting the country in the first nine months of 2023. According to immigration data, Vietnam ranked second among the favorite tourist destinations for Koreans, with Da Nang being the most popular city. The country also made it to the list of the top five countries with the most number of passengers using flights.

Vietnam’s top ten international tourist markets include Korea, mainland China, America, Taiwan (China), Japan, Thailand, Malaysia, Cambodia, Australia, and Singapore. Japanese tourists have been the most frequent visitors to the country, closely followed by Korean tourists. Vietnam’s warm weather and relatively low prices compared to Korea are some of the reasons why it has become a favorite destination among Korean tourists. They also enjoy exploring the country’s scenic destinations such as Ba Na Hills, Hoi An, Ha Long, and Sa Pa.

Travel businesses have expressed their optimism about the future of Vietnam’s tourism industry, with many Korean tourists expected to visit the country in the coming months and early 2024. Overall, this trend is a positive development for Vietnam’s economy and its growing tourism sector.

