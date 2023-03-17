Korean cuisine highlighted at Vinpearl Landmark 81

HCMC – Oriental Pearl, the sky-high dining restaurant on the 66th floor of Vinpearl Landmark 81, Autograph Collection, is hosting ‘Flavors of Korea,’ adding Korean cuisine into the buffet line and a la carte menu throughout March and April.

Korean Chef Sung-moon Choi from Sheraton Grand Incheon Hotel will be paying a two-week visit to the kitchen of Oriental Pearl to complete the buffet line with an array of favorite Korean menus prepared to its authentic flavors.

Chef Choi brings traditional Korean cooking methods, featuring soy sauce-based Korean selections, traditional Kimchi, nourishing food recipes, and premium grills. The special dish he exclusively created for Oriental Pearl is Premium Korean-style Wagyu Beef Tartare.

In addition, Kimchi – Korea’s traditional spicy and fiery vegetable pickle-based menu such as Kimchi Jjigae (Kimchi stew) and Kimchi Dak Bokkeum Tang (Spicy braised chicken with aged Kimchi) will be added to spice up the meal.

Dinner buffet available every Thursday – Sunday from 6 p.m – 10 p.m, with prices starting from VND1.800.000++ to VND2.200.000++ inclusive of soft drinks, water, tea, and coffee.